If You've Never Cooked Meatloaf In A Cast Iron Pan, You're Missing Out

Meatloaf is the perfect hearty meal for fall and winter. While many recipes call for a pan or baking sheet to cook meatloaf, there's another type of cookware you can use that will elevate the folksy flavors of this dish even further. Using a cast iron skillet to cook meatloaf can result in an unbelievable flavor and an unforgettable texture, which isn't as easy to achieve using other cooking implements. Cast iron skillets are dependable cooking tools, as they can be used to prepare pizza, desserts, sandwiches, fried chicken, and many other dishes.

Consider that people may have been cooking with cast iron since China's Han Dynasty and that the cookware has since achieved icon status in the culinary world. With ground beef preparations, such as burgers and meatloaf, cast iron cookware creates the most satisfying caramelized crust imaginable. Achieving this texture with other types of cookware is a lot more challenging, but cast iron takes some of the guesswork out of the process.