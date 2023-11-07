If You've Never Cooked Meatloaf In A Cast Iron Pan, You're Missing Out
Meatloaf is the perfect hearty meal for fall and winter. While many recipes call for a pan or baking sheet to cook meatloaf, there's another type of cookware you can use that will elevate the folksy flavors of this dish even further. Using a cast iron skillet to cook meatloaf can result in an unbelievable flavor and an unforgettable texture, which isn't as easy to achieve using other cooking implements. Cast iron skillets are dependable cooking tools, as they can be used to prepare pizza, desserts, sandwiches, fried chicken, and many other dishes.
Consider that people may have been cooking with cast iron since China's Han Dynasty and that the cookware has since achieved icon status in the culinary world. With ground beef preparations, such as burgers and meatloaf, cast iron cookware creates the most satisfying caramelized crust imaginable. Achieving this texture with other types of cookware is a lot more challenging, but cast iron takes some of the guesswork out of the process.
Iron-clad reasons why meat tastes better when cooked in cast iron
People swear by cast iron skillet cooking, with many claiming that the cookware makes all sorts of foods taste better. There are two verifiable reasons why this is, with the first being cast iron's ability to retain and generate heat. Consistent, uniform heat is key to achieving a Maillard reaction, which is the chemical reaction that causes food to brown. This chemical reaction is why cast iron meatloaf has such a delectable crust.
The second reason why cast iron pans make food taste amazing has to do with the seasoning process. Unlike other types of cookware, cast iron must be regularly oiled, which builds up a protective layer on the surface. While other types of cookware have a tendency to rust and then impart some unpleasant flavors into your food, cast iron stays corrosion-free thanks to the seasoning process.
Tips for cooking with a cast iron skillet
If you've never cooked with cast iron before but want to use the cookware with your go-to meatloaf recipe, there are a few tips to employ to ensure a tasty outcome. Be sure to warm the skillet prior to cooking your meatloaf. When food goes into a cold pan, there's a higher chance of it becoming stuck, which will ruin your perfect meatloaf crust. Placing the skillet on a stovetop burner set to low heat for about five minutes should do the trick.
As for what type of utensils to use when making meatloaf in a cast iron pan, just about everything is fair game except plastic. Despite common misconceptions, metal utensils are unlikely to damage the surface of the pan. With plastic, there's a risk that the high temperature could cause the kitchen tool to melt and create a sticky mess while also contaminating your dinner, as cautioned by Womens Health. It's also important to protect yourself; always grip cast iron handles with a mitt to avoid burns, recommends Taste Of Home.