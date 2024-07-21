The Common Cast Iron Myth You Shouldn't Fall For

Ask anyone who regularly uses cast iron, and there's a good chance they'll say it's one of their must-have tools in the kitchen. Those who love cast iron really love this ancient invention; and when we say it's ancient, we're not kidding. Archaeologists have dated this type of cookware to at least 3rd century China, and more than 1,800 years later, it's still going strong. You've probably heard all kinds of rave reviews about them, from their longevity and durability to the fact that they're pretty great at distributing heat evenly, which can make or break some dishes. Except, that last part? It's not the least bit true.

Cast iron is so widely lauded for even heat distribution that it's one of those things that we just kind of take for granted, but the truth is the precise opposite: It's terrible at evenly distributing heat. How is that even possible? The short version is that because it's so good at holding onto heat due to a number of factors, they give the appearance of perfectly distributing the even kind of heat that you need to cook something like, say, a steak. With that in mind, let's take a look at what's going on here — and what you'll need to do to get the most out of your cast iron pan.