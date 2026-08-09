The Popular Refrigerator Brand That's Prone To Leaking

Refrigerators are complicated machines with wires, tubes, coils, fans, valves, and many other components. A lot can go wrong, which is why a reliable model can put your mind at ease. When a part of this complex machine breaks down, there can be serious consequences, from food spoiling to water damage. Not every appliance company seems to be able to make this complex, modern wonder well. Samsung is one brand that draws frequent complaints about leaking, sometimes with hefty repair bills attached.

We were already aware of Samsung's refrigerator issues with reliability, and reading some of the leaking horror stories posted on Reddit only makes us more wary. "We just had a leak in a Samsung fridge that caused 20k [in] damages to our home," wrote one poster. On another Reddit thread, the poster specifically called out the fridge's French doors for leaking. The poster owned model number RF4267HARS, which another commenter wrote was in a style of Samsung fridges that were prone to leaking. A class-action lawsuit was filed in 2017 over myriad problems with the models with French doors — including the ice makers freezing over, loud fan noises, and water leakage. The case was dismissed after some of the customers were offered individual settlements.