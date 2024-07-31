This Fridge Addition Will Save So Much Food From Going To Waste

Do a quick search online, and you'll find countless refrigerator thermometers for sale. They're an affordable investment for every kitchen, because the temperature inside your fridge can start to fluctuate over the course of its life. But will just any thermometer do? No — it's actually important to get one specifically meant for refrigerators. You're aiming to keep the appliance within a relatively narrow temperature window, and fridge thermometers are meant to be highly accurate within that specific range.

Different areas of your fridge are going to be different temperatures, so your best bet is to put your thermometer in one of the warmer areas. That's usually in the front on one of the top shelves. If this area is within your target temperature range, that's good news. You should also keep in mind that your fridge temperature isn't something you can measure once and then never think about again. Make it a point to check the temperature on a daily basis, as there are a number of factors that can cause it to fluctuate out of the safe range. If the ambient temperature in your kitchen is abnormally hot or cold, for example, that can change what's going on in your fridge. Keep an eye on that thermometer, though, and you'll make sure you're keeping everyone safe.