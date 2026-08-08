11 Japanese-Style Kitchen Knives Under $100 On Amazon

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The world of kitchen knives can be overwhelming with all of the options available. Not all knives are made the same in regard to blade type and quality. For instance, one of the biggest differences between Western and Japanese knives is the blade edge. Western knives generally have double-edged blades, but Japanese knives are typically single-edged so that the blade comes away from or out of food easier. If you prefer single-edged blades and Japanese cutting techniques, you can find many different types of Japanese-style kitchen knives on Amazon for less than $100.

From classic santoku, gyuto, and petty knives to professional-style kiritsuke and yanagiba knives to knife sets, the selection goes well beyond budget-friendly steak knife sets you typically see on Amazon. Daily Meal searched through the Japanese knives to find an option for every kitchen task, whether you're chopping and dicing fruits and vegetables or precisely cutting and slicing meat and fish (even through bone). With that in mind, the curated list below includes blades with high ratings — the lowest being 4.4 stars. Although prices are included and accurate as of the time of writing, keep in mind that those can fluctuate.