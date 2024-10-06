11 Tricks For Carving A Rotisserie Chicken Like A Pro

Cooking a chicken rotisserie-style takes it to the next level. These chickens are almost unbelievably delicious, with the meat tasting so good thanks to the unique cooking style. Since rotisserie chickens are widely available at grocery stores, you get all of that glorious flavor for absolutely no work and barely any expenditure. What does take work, though, is carving the chicken when you get home. This is where things can start to go really wrong. Without the right carving technique, you can end up completely destroying your rotisserie chicken, leaving you with misshapen lumps of meat and loads of protein left on the bones.

That's why it's worth listening to how the pros do it. Carving a rotisserie chicken takes a fair amount of skill, and there are loads of industry tips and tricks that help you rapidly level up your slicing game. To find out all of that insider info, we spoke with Michael Handal, professional chef and chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education. Handal told us everything we need to know about how to carve rotisserie chickens perfectly every time, and we're here to pass on that crucial knowledge.