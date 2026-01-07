The 2 Styles Of Kitchen Knives That Ree Drummond Swears By

When it comes to essential kitchen tools, knives sit near the top of the list. With all the slicing, dicing, mincing, crushing, and cutting that takes place during the course of making a meal, a good knife can make or break your success. The Pioneer Woman couldn't agree more. Whether Ree Drummond is using her method to perfectly cut pineapple every time or cutting up some okra to fry, a knife that can do the job is key. In an exclusive interview with our sister publication Mashed, Drummond said, "I like Santoku or Nakiri style knives."

What makes these special? Santoku is a Japanese knife whose name means "three virtues." The name could be a nod to the three ways to use this knife, or to the three food groups it can easily tackle: meat, vegetables, and fish. Either way, users of the Santoku praise it for its ease of use and its speed. Its wider blade, commonly called a sheep's foot, is smaller and lighter than a traditional chef's knife. One of the features Drummond appreciates about the Santoku is the oval dimples that line the edge of the blade, which help to prevent food from sticking to it. This knife is all about precision, so if you are mincing garlic or julienning some cucumbers, the Santoku is for you.