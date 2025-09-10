5 Best Budget-Friendly Steak Knife Sets, According To Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to cutlery, nothing beats a high-quality steak knife, one of the four types of knives experts advise always keeping in your kitchen. However, some steak knife sets can be ridiculously pricey. While the prices can be lower on Amazon, some can be as high as $80. One set even exceeds $3,000 (though that one comes with a knife block and other cutlery included). If you're unwilling to drop $80 on knives, we feel you. Sometimes, you just want a solid knife that gets the job done, without any special features.
On the flip side, you don't want to go too cheap. Prioritize price, and you run the risk of purchasing a knife set that easily rusts and can just barely cut through steak. At the end of the day, balance is key. So, considering both reviews and prices, we at the Daily Meal chose five budget-friendly steak knife sets on Amazon that will get you the most bang for your buck.
Farberware Triple-Riveted Steak Knife Set
Farberware's Triple-Riveted Steak Knife Set is $11.23 and is rated 4.4 stars. These serrated, stainless steel knives come in a set of four. They are not dishwasher safe; the main complaint seems to be about them rusting quickly, though in all fairness, the product description does say they are hand-wash only, instructing people to use warm water and a mild detergent. They have a standard design (silver blade, black handle) and are fairly lightweight.
Dehov Sharp Serrated Steak Knives Set
The Dehov Sharp Serrated Steak Knives Set is priced at $7.99 for a full set of eight. It's not necessarily the highest quality — some complain about the plastic handle being too lightweight — but for the price, they're pretty solid. If you're looking for a large number of knives at once and don't necessarily want to splurge on nice kitchen tools, this will work nicely.
BEWOS Steak Knives
The BEWOS Steak Knifes are $14.99 and contain 16 knives, making each knife cost about a dollar. Unlike the others, these are dishwasher safe (though some chefs claim that dishwasher-safe knives are just another popular kitchen knife myth). They work well for casual, everyday use. As one reviewer put it, "These knives have a fine serrated edge, not aggressive...I did not want to overspend as they are merely for everyday household use and not restaurant type of use. These work really well."
WANGMAZI Premium Steak Knife Set
The WANGMAZI Premium Steak Knife Set includes four knives and costs $14.99, though they offer sets with differently-shaped handles that cost a dollar extra. Regardless of the shape, they come in two colors: ivory or black. Though the knives are technically dishwasher safe, the store recommends handwashing to get the most out of the product. Customers seem to agree that they cut very well and don't need sharpening when opened.
Ruffulon Steak Knives
The Ruffulon Steak Knifes include four dishwasher-safe knives and is priced at $6.99. Unlike the others, these knives are all-black. If aesthetics are important to you, then you'll definitely want these. You can also buy them in silver if you're not into the all-black look, or in a set of eight for $12.99.
Methodology
We sorted through a series of knives to find the most affordable and budget-friendly options on Amazon. Price, number of knives, ease of daily use, customer reviews, and total review score were all taken into consideration when determining which knives to feature.