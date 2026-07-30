Aldi's New Mochi Bites Are Kind Of Revolting

Welcome back to the Aldi Aisle of Shame column, where Daily Meal's Aldi superfans try out the most attention-grabbing new Find of the week to let you know if it's worth seeking out.

Asian-inspired foods have long captivated shoppers, and those who pay a visit to their neighborhood Aldi are not immune. I've enjoyed its Asian-inspired offerings over the years (though some of its frozen meals aren't worth a second glance), and one of my favorites is the mochi ice cream. This dessert (which is available in cookies and cream, strawberry, and mango flavors) encases a wad of ice cream in a thin, sweet rice coating. So I was excited to see that Aldi was expanding its offerings with a new non-ice cream Find for late July and August: Mochi Bites.

These bites are shelf-stable, individually packaged, and come in two flavor assortments: dessert-inspired (with strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla bites) and tea-inspired (with brown sugar, black sesame, and matcha flavors). Each bite is little over a ½ ounce and is composed of a thick layer of mochi (like, five times what's on the mochi ice cream) and a flavored cream filling. Each bag, which contains 12 bites, costs $3.99. I grabbed both of these assortments to see whether the flavor, texture, and novelty of these treats made them worth the price.