What Michaels Employees Wish You Knew About Its Chocolate

The next time you're at Michaels with plans to make professional-looking cake pops using candy melts, check underneath the best-by date sticker. According to two Reddit threads on r/MichaelsEmployees from 2023, employees were instructed to put stickers with new best-by dates on top of Sweet Tooth Fairy melts that were past their original expiration dates. One person replied, writing that it was a directive from Sweet Tooth Fairy, not Michaels, and that best-by dates were safe to change. It's true that the best-by date is an indicator of an item's highest quality and not food safety. Chocolate is usually safe to eat past its expiration date — it just might not be as enjoyable. While the FDA does not require date labels on most foods, states have a variety of different rules on labels and whether or not you're allowed to sell past a certain date. A Sweet Tooth Fairy competitor, Wilton, says its candy melts remain fresh for 18 months after manufacturing.

Other employees at Michaels also report their store not checking the best-by or expiration dates of candy melts for years past the expiration. On one Reddit thread, an employee threw away a cart full of candy melts while implying they didn't find all the expired candy. One ex-employee responded, saying that, during their time working at Michaels, they discovered six cartfuls of candy that was two years past its expiry date.

If you're having trouble finding good-quality candy melts in stores, you may want to use real chocolate. Learning to properly temper your chocolate can be a skill — luckily, we asked an expert about the best way to temper chocolate. With a little extra work, using real chocolate will make whatever you're creating that much better!