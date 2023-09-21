What Are Candy Melts And Are They Made Of Chocolate?

If you've ever tried melting chocolate for dipping things like chocolate-covered strawberries or cake pops, you know that working with this particular ingredient can be a bit of a hassle. Sometimes, the chocolate overheats and burns, while other times, water gets in and makes it seize up.

Enter candy melts, a confectionary coating that melts with far less trouble than your standard white, milk, or dark chocolate and is perfect for creating dipped desserts. Candy melts aren't made out of chocolate but instead contain vegetable oil, sugar, milk solids, and artificial color and flavoring. They come in a variety of colors, from brown and white to fun shades like pink and orange. Candy melts look like small, flat buttons, making them easy to use in the kitchen.

Before using them, there are some things you should know about candy melts and how they differ from chocolate. They may also provide inspiration to use instead of chocolate in your baking.