The Best Store-Bought Mustard Comes From A Classic Brand

Condiments can be contentious. People debate not just which condiment belongs on a hot dog, but which brand. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, along with the North American Meat Institute, ran a survey of hot dog toppings and found that mustard was the top condiment, with the controversial ketchup a close second. But which brand is the best? We recently sent a reviewer through a sinus-clearing journey to search for the top store-bought mustard. They tried 14 different mustards — from in-house to gourmet brands — and ranked them from worst to first. One mustard delivered on everything you would want from the yellow condiment: French's.

The reviewer tried each mustard plain — no hot dog, no grilled cheese (seriously, try mustard on your next grilled cheese!). With 15 years in the food industry and mustard as their condiment of choice, they judged each on taste and texture. Both French's classic and dijon mustards took the top spot. The reviewer praised the classic yellow mustard for its medium thickness and sour, tangy flavor. The dijon added a nice kick of spice and saltiness, with an undertone of creaminess.