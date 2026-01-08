Alex Guarnaschelli Has A Salad Dressing Ratio You Should Definitely Commit To Memory

Making salad dressing at home is easy once you learn how. In a recent TikTok, Food Network star and executive chef of New York City's Butter, Alex Guarnaschelli, introduced us to her easy-to-remember vinaigrette method. In a large bowl, pour 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons of vinegar (she uses red wine but says balsamic or apple cider vinegar works as well), 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard, and 1 tablespoon of water. Whisk those all together and you're done.

The ratio to remember is 3-2-1-1: one part fat, two parts acid, one part flavor, and one part water. The simplicity of this dressing recipe leads to ample opportunities for customization. Most oils and acids work well. Avocado oil and lemon juice can easily sub in depending on your needs. Instead of mustard, you can use pastes like harissa or pesto. You can add herbs, finely diced shallots and garlic, chilis, or really any flavorful ingredient. Using warm water helps to mellow out these flavors, especially if you riff on this simple recipe. Instead of an overwhelmingly sharp coating on every bite of salad, a little H2O turns it into a pleasantly piquant meal.