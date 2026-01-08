Alex Guarnaschelli Has A Salad Dressing Ratio You Should Definitely Commit To Memory
Making salad dressing at home is easy once you learn how. In a recent TikTok, Food Network star and executive chef of New York City's Butter, Alex Guarnaschelli, introduced us to her easy-to-remember vinaigrette method. In a large bowl, pour 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons of vinegar (she uses red wine but says balsamic or apple cider vinegar works as well), 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard, and 1 tablespoon of water. Whisk those all together and you're done.
The ratio to remember is 3-2-1-1: one part fat, two parts acid, one part flavor, and one part water. The simplicity of this dressing recipe leads to ample opportunities for customization. Most oils and acids work well. Avocado oil and lemon juice can easily sub in depending on your needs. Instead of mustard, you can use pastes like harissa or pesto. You can add herbs, finely diced shallots and garlic, chilis, or really any flavorful ingredient. Using warm water helps to mellow out these flavors, especially if you riff on this simple recipe. Instead of an overwhelmingly sharp coating on every bite of salad, a little H2O turns it into a pleasantly piquant meal.
Why this ratio works
This ratio may be a little different than what you have seen in the past with the classic three parts oil to one part vinegar salad dressing. The extra part of vinegar needs to be mellowed out, which is where the water comes in. A little water supposedly opens up the vinaigrette, bringing flavor forward, similar to the effect it has on a nice whiskey. The addition also helps give you more dressing without significant changes to flavor and no added calories, as well as avoiding slick heaviness that extra oil would bring.
Having mustard in the mix brings more than just flavor, as it is an emulsifier and contains particles that bond with water and particles that bond with oil. Without an emulsifier, your dressing will separate sooner. If you're eating your salad right away, this may not even be a problem. Other classic options for an emulsifier include egg yolks, like in Caesar salad dressing, honey, and mayonnaise to make a creamier mixture. Tahini is another great emulsifier that brings a nuttiness to your dressing. Mix in some za'atar and lemon juice for a delicious Levantine-inspired style salad. Miso also works to bring the oil and acid together, and with soy sauce, sesame oil, and rice vinegar, it makes a delicious Japanese-style dressing. Miso and tahini together is a tasty salad dressing combination!