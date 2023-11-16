Dijon Mustard Is The Tangy Ingredient You Need To Try In Grilled Cheese

There's nothing quite like a grilled cheese sandwich, whether you want something quick and easy to make or just want a tasty comfort meal. But rather than just slapping some cheese between buttered bread, why not ramp things up and add a smear of Dijon mustard to your sandwich?

This condiment has a noticeably tangy taste to it, as well as a slight bite that's almost reminiscent of horseradish. Dijon mustard's flavor can balance out the richness, and sometimes sweetness, of your sandwich and give it a whole new dimension. This particular type of mustard is made with white wine and hotter mustard seeds, which can add complexity and a bit of a sharper, more mustard-y taste to your meal. What's more? The condiment is generally pretty smooth and creamy, which can enhance the gooey cheese. However, some varieties have whole mustard seeds in them. If you go with this style, it can add a bit of subtle crunch and grittiness to your meal.

Considering adding this condiment to your sandwich yourself? If you do, there are a couple of things to keep in mind to get the perfect explosion of flavor next time you cook this meal.