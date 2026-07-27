Review: Crumbl Just Released Its Wildest Cookie Lineup Of 2026 - And We're All For It

Road trips have a certain magic to them. The extended time cooped up in the car with people you care about, all the while exploring and adventuring together — and, you know, chewing on new Crumbl offerings — is primed for the kinds of memories we carry with us long after returning home. Perhaps one of the most important types of fuel for these expeditions is great snack food. The week of July 26 to August 1, Crumbl is introducing these memory-laden snacks to its cookies, and I gave them a try to see if they should be on your radar for the week or if they're better skipped over.

The road trip-inspired flavors include Flamin' Lime Crunch, Wild Cherry Blue Razz Slushy, Honey Bun, Berry Limeade ft. NERDS Gummy Clusters, SNICKERS Peanut Butter, White Drop ft. HERSHEY'S Cookies 'n' Creme, and S'mores Cookie Thins. However, I focused on the Flamin' Lime Crunch, Wild Cherry Blue Razz Slushy, and Berry Limeade ft. NERDS Gummy Clusters cookies since those are some wild combinations that are simply impossible to ignore.