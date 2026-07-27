Review: Crumbl Just Released Its Wildest Cookie Lineup Of 2026 - And We're All For It
Road trips have a certain magic to them. The extended time cooped up in the car with people you care about, all the while exploring and adventuring together — and, you know, chewing on new Crumbl offerings — is primed for the kinds of memories we carry with us long after returning home. Perhaps one of the most important types of fuel for these expeditions is great snack food. The week of July 26 to August 1, Crumbl is introducing these memory-laden snacks to its cookies, and I gave them a try to see if they should be on your radar for the week or if they're better skipped over.
The road trip-inspired flavors include Flamin' Lime Crunch, Wild Cherry Blue Razz Slushy, Honey Bun, Berry Limeade ft. NERDS Gummy Clusters, SNICKERS Peanut Butter, White Drop ft. HERSHEY'S Cookies 'n' Creme, and S'mores Cookie Thins. However, I focused on the Flamin' Lime Crunch, Wild Cherry Blue Razz Slushy, and Berry Limeade ft. NERDS Gummy Clusters cookies since those are some wild combinations that are simply impossible to ignore.
Methodology
Crumbl cookies (and trust me, there are some things about Crumbl you might not know about), come in a variety of flavors and textures, and I've found the best ones (and the ones worth your time) are perfectly moist with a soft bite and reasonably sweet. The flavors should offer a fun combination of tastes without being too ridiculous.
To determine if these wild cookies are worth your time, I ordered one cookie each from my local Crumbl and picked them up from the store. When I got home, I quartered them using my handy Crumbl cookie cutter, and my husband and I enjoyed them for dessert following lunch. After tasting each, he gave me his thoughts, and I noted them along with my own.
Wild Cherry Blue Razz Slushy Cookie
Of the three cookies, the Wild Cherry Blue Razz Slushy cookie is perhaps the most normal-looking. As a base, Crumbl used a lemon cookie and topped it with a swirl of cherry and blue raspberry mousse. It's giving all the ICEE slushie movie vibes, and I wondered just how that would translate to a cookie.
My first bite told the whole story. This cookie knew exactly what it was and it unabashedly went for it. The flavors of lemon, cherry, and blue raspberry were balanced, though bold, and the lemon cookie peaked through the mousse with a decently tart taste. I was very pleased with the texture of this cookie and even found the sparkling sugar on top reminded me of the fizzy taste I remember from ICEEs as a kid. It's nostalgic in a way I wasn't expecting and felt like a playful nod to the '90s.
Berry Limeade Cookie ft. NERDS Gummy Clusters
NERDS Gummy Clusters are easily one of my family's favorite candies (and one of the best candies you can find at Dollar Tree, even if it only fell in the middle of our gummy candies ranking), so I had super high hopes for this cookie. I wondered if the gummy clusters would be an accent on top or if Crumbl would actually capture the flavor of the candy within the cookie. Somehow, it's both.
The cookie itself had a particularly tasty lime flavor that's tart enough to suggest a slightly sour candy like a NERD, but not over the top. Not to mention, it's purple and rather bright, exactly like a NERD-adjacent food item should be. On top, it had a buttercream frosting of strawberry and lemon all swirled across the top, accented with NERDs and Gummy Clusters. The cookie itself was surprisingly tasty, balancing sour and sweet elements while the gummy clusters added an enjoyable texture. Crumbl doesn't always handle a gummy candy on top of its cookies well, but this one was executed perfectly.
Flamin' Lime Crunch Cookie
Continuing on the snack train, the last cookie we tried was the Flamin' Lime Crunch Cookie. A nod to the craze of overly hot snacks (and their own invention controversy), this lime cookie got a cream cheese frosting and a crumble of what I can only assume was Flamin' Hot Cheetos over the top. For a special accent, there was even a small lime wedge adorning the top of the cookie.
Admittedly, I had no interest in squeezing a lime over the top of an already moist cookie, so I quickly set aside the lime wedge after taking my photos. Although sweet and sour combinations are fairly common, I see much less sweet and spicy. However, this cookie was up to the challenge and oddly complemented the flaming hot Cheetos crumbles with a deliciously sweet and tart frosting and cookie. Though there is some spice in those crumbles, it wasn't over the top, so unless you're especially prone to spicy foods, this should be palatable for most anyone. It's the kind of cookie that feels like it shouldn't work, but weirdly does.
Price and availability
You can purchase these cookies as large desserts or mini ones. The large desserts come in increments of one, four, six, or 12 for $4.69, $17.49, $24.29, and $46.49, respectively. The minis come in three, six, or 12 packs for $11.49, $14.99, or $28.99.
Crumbl is well known for its rotating mix of flavors that change weekly. While the chain now offers a standard collection of cookies that are always available, the limited-time offerings are locked into a week. All three flavors I sampled with this taste test are in store from July 26 to August 1. It's not uncommon for flavors to come back around if they are especially popular, but you can bet it won't be right away, so this isn't an errand to sleep on if you're considering these road trip cookies.
Final thoughts
These three cookies were wild, and my expectations for them were low. Before I tried them, they felt like an odd grab at sensationalized cookies — but these road trip snacks in cookie form were some of the best Crumbl cookies I've ever had. If you're looking to try some odd offerings that feel like the kind of nostalgia and glee we're all looking for right now, I wholeheartedly recommend them.
Of the three, the Berry Limeade Cookie ft. NERDS® Gummy Clusters and Wild Cherry Blue Razz Slushy Cookie were absolutely my favorites. That said, I think the Flamin' Lime Crunch Cookie is worth a try simply to bask in the oddity that is this flavor combination. However you choose to celebrate the summer, if it's with snacks, do yourself a favor and try this week's weird cookies from Crumbl. Even better, grab some before heading out of town for a road trip adventure.