How Frequently Do The Flavors Of Crumbl Cookies Change?
When you're craving cookies, Crumbl may be the place to go. Workers at the bakery chain serve up fresh-baked cookies, and each treat is baked just long enough to crisp up on the edges, while still maintaining a slightly soft and doughy feel inside.
Fortunately, you'll never need to worry about getting tired of Crumbl's menu. The bakery chain switches out its cookie flavors frequently — with most options changing every week. The tradition of rotating the menu began back in 2018 and has continued ever since. The bakery sells six different flavors of cookies every week, and five of those cookies are a mystery until the weekly flavors are revealed. The sixth slot is reserved for either a Chocolate Chip Cookie or a Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
Each week, around 8:00 p.m. on Sundays, Crumbl posts the weekly flavors on their social media accounts. Those weekly flavors are then available for purchase the following morning.
What kinds of flavors are offered?
The changing flavors of Crumbl often pay homage to seasonal flavors or holidays. Fall cookie flavors have previously included Pumpkin Cheesecake, Caramel Apple, and Pumpkin Chocolate Chip. During the summertime, flavors like Strawberry Ice Cream Bar and Lemon Cream Pie have been sold. And around Christmastime, the holiday cookie lineup has offered flavors like Frozen Hot Chocolate, Eggnog, and Peppermint Cupcake. Although some flavors do come and go seasonally, the bakery chain also introduces all-new cookies to keep the menu fresh.
The bakeries make and sell the rotating weekly cookies from Monday through closing time on Saturday. The chain is not open on Sundays, however, so you'll need to satisfy your cookie craving on a different day. According to a LinkedIn post from the bakery, the locations close on Sunday every week in order to allow staff a designated day off.
What was the first Crumbl cookie flavor?
One thing you may not know about Crumbl is that it was founded by two cousins. The first Crumbl Cookies opened its doors in 2017 after Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley decided to create their ideal chocolate chip cookie. When the first bakery opened, that was the only flavor offered. Over time, however, the menu expanded, and Crumbl began to sell more unique flavors until the weekly rotation was introduced. That original chocolate chip cookie became a mainstay on the menu and an important part of the lineup.
In July 2023, however, the chain announced some menu changes, as requested by customers. The Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie is now switched out every other week in favor of the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie, ensuring that one of the two is always available. Additionally, the Pink Sugar Cookie flavor was previously a permanent menu item, but the chain now rotates out five flavors per week instead of the previous four.
If you want to catch your favorite flavor in a Crumbl Cookies bakery, you'll want to keep an eye on its social media accounts. And if you do happen to catch a rotating flavor in stores, be sure to grab it before it's gone again.