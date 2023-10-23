How Frequently Do The Flavors Of Crumbl Cookies Change?

When you're craving cookies, Crumbl may be the place to go. Workers at the bakery chain serve up fresh-baked cookies, and each treat is baked just long enough to crisp up on the edges, while still maintaining a slightly soft and doughy feel inside.

Fortunately, you'll never need to worry about getting tired of Crumbl's menu. The bakery chain switches out its cookie flavors frequently — with most options changing every week. The tradition of rotating the menu began back in 2018 and has continued ever since. The bakery sells six different flavors of cookies every week, and five of those cookies are a mystery until the weekly flavors are revealed. The sixth slot is reserved for either a Chocolate Chip Cookie or a Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Each week, around 8:00 p.m. on Sundays, Crumbl posts the weekly flavors on their social media accounts. Those weekly flavors are then available for purchase the following morning.