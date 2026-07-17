10 Best Candies From Dollar Tree, According To Customers
What do you do when you've got bad sugar cravings, and you need a fast fix? You hit Dollar Tree, of course. The discount chain offers plenty of colorful sweet chews, with some being more universally beloved than others. We've gone beyond our personal favorites and checked in with customers to discover which are the best candies from the store. While Dollar Tree sells some great dupes, it stocks brand-name items too.
The Dollar Tree candies we've included here have all received overwhelmingly high scores from reviews that go beyond the store's website, all attracting over 70% 5-star scores on Amazon. From the sour power of Mike and Ike to the more delicate tang of Airheads and the icon status of Haribo's Twin Snakes, we've unearthed the candies that attract the most overwhelming praise and — in what's perhaps a more incredible feat — even united Reddit in approval.
Swedish Fish
There's no mistaking that red fish with "Swedish" stamped on it, and the taste is just as iconic according to many reviewers. Swedish Fish delivers a gently chewy texture combined with a delicate aftertaste of lemonade and just enough sweetness to deliver the rush we're all looking for. People are united in their approval of this candy that, despite the Nordic descriptor, is one of the stars you'll find at our very own Dollar Tree.
The original candy was created in the late 1950s by a Swedish company called Malaco, but if you're wondering how these fare compared to the originals, we've got the answer for you. "Regular Swedish fish: 9/10. These: 10/10," wrote one Reddit commenter, with another adding that this particular candy is always at the top of their shopping list.
The question you need to be asking yourself is whether one packet is enough. Not according to one customer on Amazon, who writes, "I found myself reaching for more and more. Before I knew it, the bag was empty."
Mike and Ike Candy Mega Mix
Mike and Ike candies come with the kind of zingy taste that just makes us keep wanting more. Think of them as the souped-up version of regular jelly beans, with the flavor ramped up into a wonderfully sticky mess that does something amazing to the taste buds. Or, as an Amazon customer wrote, "An electrifying flavor explosion ... It's incredibly satisfying to have a stockpile of a treat that genuinely excites the taste buds every single time." The keyword here, in case you didn't clock it, is "stockpile." You're not going to want to run out of these.
The mystery of the original Mike and Ike behind the candies has never quite been solved, but this hasn't stopped the treats from gaining icon status among candy lovers, with some customers claiming to have been loyal fans for decades. Mike and Ikes exert a mysterious pull on many others, with another Reddit commenter describing how he "went to Dollar Tree for a card and left with a card and Mike and Ike's ... can never go wrong with a mega mix."
Another customer on Amazon sums it all up, really. After being left disappointed by many other candy brands, "that all changed the moment I cracked open a box of the Mike and Ike Mega Mix Sour ... easily one of my better snack decisions."
Mamba Fruit Chews
We'll just borrow the words from one Reddit commenter and say it straight out: "Mambas are always a good decision." Mamba Fruit Chews are classics for a reason. With juiciness that lasts and a chew that hits just right, this is the kind of candy that we all reach for absent-mindedly again and again. Just to check what the flavor of the next one's going to be like, right?
Comparisons are tedious, but of course we're going to have to ask the question. How do they measure up to the originals — Starburst? Extremely well, according to one Reddit commenter, who says, "I've enjoyed them from a young age and prefer them to Starburst." This is by no means an exception, with others describing them as being creamier, with a better texture than Starburst. In another Reddit post, one comment doesn't beat around the bush, saying, "Mambas are superior to Starburst."
Maybe it's because of the way the flavor bursts in your mouth on the first bite, or maybe it's because, as reviewers say, they don't stick to your teeth. Whatever the reason, it's always a good idea to have this on your Dollar Tree candy haul.
Albanese Gummies
We've already got Albanese Sour Mini Gummi Worms on our list of Dollar Tree snacks to look out for. Now, we're adding Albanese Gummi Worms to our list of must-have candies at this grocery store. Customers who try them say they refuse to go back to other gummies, with many agreeing that these are the best gummies on the market. This is not just empty praise and, as one Amazon reviewer writes, "They aren't kidding when they call them world's best." There are many other customers mirroring these words. "Can't go wrong with Albanese," as one Reddit commenter says, calling these "by far the best mass-produced gummy."
Why all the love? Some attribute it to the fact that every single flavor is on point, while others say that both the texture and the taste are better than those of other gummies. The soft texture goes down a treat, and even a self-appointed gummy expert on Amazon says with confidence, "I found Albanese and won't go back to another gummy, they're that good!"
Wiley Wallaby Lemonade Licorice
There are so many reasons to get your fix of Wiley Wallaby Lemonade Licorice from Dollar Tree, but we'll start with one that hits your pocket in the best way possible. In what's undoubtedly a huge plus for candy-lovers everywhere, Dollar Tree sells this candy for less than other stores. In fact, the 4-ounce bag of Wiley Wallaby licorice comes with the same low price tag as most of the other items sold at this grocery store — $1.25, which you'll be very hard-pressed to match at any of the other big chains.
It's not just about the low price tag, though. The fresh flavor, which many customers praise for tasting just like lemonade, also has a lot going for it. In the words of one customer on Amazon, "The first thing I noticed ... was just how unbelievably fresh they were." Others agree, with one Reddit commenter saying unequivocally, "Wiley Wallaby makes some of the best licorice out there."
Hi-Chew Fantasy Mix Chewy Candies
All the way from Japan, Morinaga's Hi-Chew Fantasy Mix makes an appearance on many customers' wish lists of best Dollar Tree candies. Now, the origins of this particular candy are less about flavor and poetry and more about Japanese etiquette. The sweet snack was created in the 1950s as a culturally acceptable alternative to chewing gum, because in Japan, it's considered rude to remove food from your mouth. The solution turned out to be these highly chewable, super flavorful candies that you could just go ahead and eat.
Today, Hi-Chews have evolved way beyond their original intention and are considered candy icons. But the same qualities that made them an excellent alternative to chewing gum remain present and intact. As one Amazon review puts it, the texture is "dense, chewy, and long-lasting — so it's not a quick melt candy." Long-lasting flavor is definitely a bonus point when reviewing candies, which is how this Japanese sweet ended up so popular in America and beyond, and the praise comes in thick and fast. "They're one of the highest quality chewy candies out there," says another Amazon reviewer.
On Reddit, the verdict is unequivocal. "These might be my favorite fruit chew candy of all time," gushes one commenter, with many others in agreement, saying that Hi-Chews have the best flavors and amazing taste.
Airheads Sour Mini Bars
Looking for the best sour candies? Airheads are among the most famous, and Dollar Tree stocks the brand's beloved Sour Mini Bars in assorted flavors. One review on Amazon is from a teacher, describing these as "the perfect grab and go candy," and ingeniously using them as a classroom reward.
As another Amazon review says, "They're not too sour, so even kids can enjoy them without puckering up too much," which explains why these highly rated candies are a favorite with students. The best part is, they're available from Dollar Tree at the store's regular $1.25 price tag for that "perfect balance of tart and fruity." Sounds just the thing for sour candy lovers. And just in case you're wondering what makes sour candy sour, we've got the answer for you. The secret is citric acid, which is the same stuff that gives that beautifully tart taste to oranges and lemons.
Sour Patch Kids Soft and Chewy Candy
There's no denying it, Sour Patch Kids candy always leaves a mark. When the Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest flavor debuted in 2023, our reviewer was left impressed by the way the candy packed a summer punch. Since then, these weirdly people-shaped gummies have continued puckering their way to our taste buds. Dollar Tree stocks the 12-bag assorted mix, and customers say the price of $1.25 per bag is more than worth it.
For many people, these are favorite candies, and they find themselves going to buy them again and again, even managing to persuade those who aren't that much into sweet chews. As one Amazon reviewer says, "I don't even eat candy but these are my one cheat." Some people love the way the chew comes with just a touch of sour, but it's this one customer's comment on Amazon that seals the deal for us: "I find myself buying them pretty often ... they're consistent, fun, and always satisfying. I would definitely keep buying them again."
Nerds Gummy Clusters
Nerds Gummy Clusters were among the candies in our ranking of worst to best gummy candies, with our reviewer loving their "supercharged candy energy." She's in excellent company. A whopping 89% of reviewers lavish this candy with a 5-star score on Amazon, where one customer described it as "an absolute game-changer for any candy lover ... incredible texture and flavor."
Complaints? Only a few, all related to the fact that once you pop one candy, the rest "disappear from the bag via some sort of dark magic," as another Amazon reviewer put it, before adding, "10/10, will absolutely buy again." This is a "complaint" that seems to afflict many, who'll tell you that as soon as you open the bag, self-control is guaranteed to fly out of the window. In the words of one Reddit commenter, "Once you open the bag it's basically game over." The consensus is unassailable: For many people, these hold the title of best candy.
Haribo Twin Snakes Gummy Candy
While Haribo Gummy Bears have cornered the market in terms of popularity, the brand's Twin Snakes Gummy Candy is not to be scoffed at either. It's sweet, it's sour, it's fun. In short, it has everything needed to make it to our list of best Dollar Tree candies. Customers agree, with a customer on Amazon describing them as "incredibly good," adding that they've "definitely earned a permanent spot in my pantry ... just add these to your cart now." That sentiment is shared across the 79% 5-star scores on Amazon, with another fan writing that it's "definitely hard to stop eating once you open the bag. Would buy again!"
These are best when shared, but just make sure you have enough. As a customer on Reddit explains, "I literally put my boyfriend and his whole friend group onto them." The praise for this candy is unending, with another Amazon reviewer describing how they couldn't wait to start digging into these Haribo gummies, saying, "They are easily one of the best things they make."