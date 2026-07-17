10 Best Candies From Dollar Tree, According To Customers

There's no mistaking that red fish with "Swedish" stamped on it, and the taste is just as iconic according to many reviewers. Swedish Fish delivers a gently chewy texture combined with a delicate aftertaste of lemonade and just enough sweetness to deliver the rush we're all looking for. People are united in their approval of this candy that, despite the Nordic descriptor, is one of the stars you'll find at our very own Dollar Tree.

The original candy was created in the late 1950s by a Swedish company called Malaco, but if you're wondering how these fare compared to the originals, we've got the answer for you. "Regular Swedish fish: 9/10. These: 10/10," wrote one Reddit commenter, with another adding that this particular candy is always at the top of their shopping list.

The question you need to be asking yourself is whether one packet is enough. Not according to one customer on Amazon, who writes, "I found myself reaching for more and more. Before I knew it, the bag was empty."