8 Old-School Wine Brands That Were Popular In The '70s

The 1970s were a decade that marked a massive, earth-shattering shift in the world of wine. At the time, American wine, notably from California, which produced (and still produces) the majority, was not considered a serious contender among the Euro-centric wine elites. A period of prosperity in the United States led to Americans traveling and broadening their horizons; icons like Julia Child brought wine knowledge into people's homes, and interest in wine among all strata of people began to grow. Then, in 1976, the legendary blind tasting known as the "Judgment of Paris" saw California wines beat out their French counterparts, to the shock of the entire world.

Those high-end, award-winning wines from the likes of Stag's Leap and Chateau Montelena were newsworthy, but not what regular folks were drinking every day. Innovations in viticulture and vinification led to more juice being produced, making wine accessible and cheap. Most people clamored for easy-drinking, sweet, often fizzy bottles that were priced affordably and tasted consistent. Today, we call these industrial wines, or "plonk," and sommeliers dismiss them as the wine equivalent of fast food: mass-produced and made to taste the same every vintage, no matter where or when you drink them. In the 1970s, though, these were the wines that captured the palates of American drinkers, perhaps to accompany the bright, funky dishes that defined the disco era. Here are some of the notable brands that exemplified this decade, some of which are still produced today.