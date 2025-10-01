What To Know About Post Malone's Fancy Wine Brand (And Is It Pricey?)
You might know Post Malone for his chart-topping hits, face tattoos, and larger-than-life stage presence, but the celebrity rapper has another side hustle that's a bit more subdued and refined: wine. In 2020, Malone teamed up with award-winning winemaker Alexis Cornu and entrepreneur James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities to launch a rosé from the South of France. From the start, the brand had a clear vision: create a rosé that feels approachable but refined. The final product arrived in a pale pink bottle with a glass topper, and it's labeled Maison No. 9 Rosé.
"I wanted to make sure we came up with something that's easy to drink and doesn't take itself too seriously," Malone told Wine Enthusiast at the time. "I think people think wine has to be expensive to be good. That's what we set out to create with Maison No. 9, a high-quality wine at an accessible price point." Within just two days of its launch, the brand sold around 50,000 bottles, emptying out its presale inventory. But has Malone managed to achieve what he set out to do? Yes, mostly because his wine is modestly priced. In 2020, a 750-milliliter bottle cost about $20, a modest figure compared with other wines. There were also larger options, namely a 1.5-liter bottle for about $49 and a 3-liter bottle for roughly $120. Check the brand's website for its current availability near you.
Is Post Malone's rosé worth the price?
Post Malone has compared his rosé to a French dessert because of its fruity undertones. The wine contains 45% grenache noir, 25% cinsault, 15% merlot, and 15% syrah, smoothly blended with punchy notes of pineapple, pear, and strawberry. Malone, along with winemaker Alexis Cornu and entrepreneur James Morrissey, tasted over 50 blends of rosé before selecting the one that became Maison No. 9, and the result is definitely worth the effort.
The complexity of flavor in Post Malone's rosé at its relatively low price is what makes it a worthy buy, as it feels elevated yet remains accessible for those on a tight budget. Any wine lover knows that a decent bottle can cost a pretty penny. Though a more expensive wine won't necessarily taste better, this rosé seems surprisingly refined for what it costs. It actually hits the sweet spot in the price range for cheap wine, so you won't have to worry about breaking the bank.
The wine gives you a closer look at who Post Malone is
Beyond its flavor and pricing, a lot of thought went into the creation of Post Malone's wine. The branding is personalized, offering a glimpse into who the rapper is. The name Maison No. 9, for instance, wasn't a random choice. Instead, it references the Nine of Swords tarot card. At first glance, you might wonder why, since the Nine of Swords isn't the most cheerful card in the tarot deck. It represents sadness, anxiety, and introspection. Considering that much of Malone's music is about grief and melancholy, though, this makes a bit more sense.
Malone's fascination with swords dates all the way back to his childhood. "I have a collection of them at home and a claymore sword tattoo on my face," he told Wine Enthusiast. This theme is somewhat echoed in the bottle's glass stopper, which is shaped to echo the silhouette of a nearby castle in the vineyard where the grapes were grown. Much like Post Malone's Oreo cookies, a melodic chorus of salty and sweet, this rosé, too, hits the right notes in flavor, intent, and price.