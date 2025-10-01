What To Know About Post Malone's Fancy Wine Brand (And Is It Pricey?)

You might know Post Malone for his chart-topping hits, face tattoos, and larger-than-life stage presence, but the celebrity rapper has another side hustle that's a bit more subdued and refined: wine. In 2020, Malone teamed up with award-winning winemaker Alexis Cornu and entrepreneur James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities to launch a rosé from the South of France. From the start, the brand had a clear vision: create a rosé that feels approachable but refined. The final product arrived in a pale pink bottle with a glass topper, and it's labeled Maison No. 9 Rosé.

"I wanted to make sure we came up with something that's easy to drink and doesn't take itself too seriously," Malone told Wine Enthusiast at the time. "I think people think wine has to be expensive to be good. That's what we set out to create with Maison No. 9, a high-quality wine at an accessible price point." Within just two days of its launch, the brand sold around 50,000 bottles, emptying out its presale inventory. But has Malone managed to achieve what he set out to do? Yes, mostly because his wine is modestly priced. In 2020, a 750-milliliter bottle cost about $20, a modest figure compared with other wines. There were also larger options, namely a 1.5-liter bottle for about $49 and a 3-liter bottle for roughly $120. Check the brand's website for its current availability near you.