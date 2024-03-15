The Cured Meats That Are Hardest To Pair With Wine, According To An Expert

Wine and food are great separately, but paired together, they can be sublime. Think of a perfectly flash-cooked ribeye steak followed by a sip of cabernet sauvignon, or the dried currant and spice of a ruby port paired with a bite of the highest-ranked dark chocolate out there. Sometimes, though, these pairings become rather challenging, as is the case with spicy cured meats — one of the hardest foods to properly pair with wine. We spoke with Scott Mattson, co-owner and sommelier of Denver's jazz and supper club Nocturne, about solving this very problem, and he didn't disappoint.

"Speck can be astringent and tricky with still wines. It's best with Lambrusco!" Mattson told The Daily Meal. "Genoa Salami or Salumi Calabrese can get pretty spicy, so avoid wines that are dry and high in alcohol ... again, reach for the Lambrusco." Clearly, it's time to get to know Lambrusco a little better, for many reasons: It's delicious, refreshing, full of personality, and always reasonably priced.