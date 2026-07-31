10 Popular Fast Food Sauces You Can Buy At Walmart
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If you're someone who likes to recreate your favorite fast food recipes at home — such as the orange chicken from Panda Express or the crunchy taco from Taco Bell – then you'll want to read on. Making these recipes at home is about to become even easier because you can actually buy these fast food chains' pre-made sauces, many of which you can pick up at the grocery store — including your local Walmart.
Luckily, we've compiled this list of popular fast food sauces that Walmart currently carries. This list includes everything from Arby's original sauce to Whataburger's Patty Melt sauce, Subway's roasted garlic aioli, and much more. There's also a ton of options available from Panda Express, Chick-fil-A, and Buffalo Wild Wings. After your next shopping trip, you'll be all ready to recreate all of the best fast food dishes — and use these sauces to experiment with your own recipes, too.
Taco Bell - Creamy Chipotle Sauce
Taco Bell's creamy chipotle sauce is a fantastic addition to many things on the menu (including customers' 10 favorite items). It's made with ingredients such as dried buttermilk, dried garlic, dried onion, and, of course, chipotle chili peppers. Keep this around to upgrade homemade dishes such as burritos or rice bowls. And the chipotle sauce isn't the only Taco Bell sauce at Walmart — you can also find the avocado ranch, the spicy ranchero sauce, the diablo sauce, and more.
Buy a 12-ounce bottle of Taco Bell's creamy chipotle sauce from Walmart for $2.22.
Panda Express - Orange Sauce
Orange chicken took the top spot in our ultimate ranking of Panda Express menu items. If you agree, then you need to buy a pre-made bottle of the orange sauce. Make your own orange chicken or switch it up and use it to coat, say, fried tofu instead. While you're picking it up from Walmart, check out the other Panda Express sauces available, including the mandarin teriyaki sauce, the kung pao stir fry sauce, the honey sesame sauce, and more.
Buy a 20.75-ounce bottle of the Panda Express orange sauce from Walmart for $4.88.
Chick-fil-A - Dipping Sauce
The best sauce at Chick-fil-A is none other than the dipping sauce (at least according to our ranking of Chick-fil-A sauces). It's essentially a mix of barbecue sauce and mustard, so it's tangy, smoky, and delicious. By keeping a bottle of it at home, you can upgrade sandwiches or burgers or use it as a dipping sauce. And if you love all of Chick-fil-A sauces, you'll be happy to know that Walmart carries a variety of them, including the Polynesian sauce and the zesty buffalo.
Buy a 16-ounce bottle of Chick-fil-A's dipping sauce from Walmart for $3.97.
Zaxby's - Classic Zax Sauce
If you're a fan of Zaxby's, the fast food chain known for its Chicken Fingerz, then you're probably also a fan of its sauces. So, you'll be delighted to find out that you can buy the Classic Zax Sauce at Walmart. This topping — which is great for dipping or as a condiment — is smoky, peppery, and tangy. But that's not the only Zaxby's sauce at Walmart. It also sells the Spicy Zax variety, for anyone who prefers an extra kick of heat.
Buy a 16-ounce bottle of Zaxby's Classic Zax Sauce from Walmart for $3.98.
Arby's - Arby's Sauce
Many people find Arby's sauce to be an addicting condiment, so it's a good idea to keep a pre-made bottle of it around. The sweet and tangy sauce is made with the likes of garlic, onion, vinegar, and tomato paste. Use this as a dipping sauce or as a condiment on, say, an Arby's-inspired roast beef sandwich. And if you're someone who also loves Arby's horseradish-infused Horsey Sauce, you can find that at Walmart, too.
Buy a 16-ounce bottle of Arby's Sauce from Walmart for $2.98.
Whataburger - Patty Melt Sauce
Whataburger's Patty Melt Sauce is creamy, peppery, savory, and all-around tasty. With this pre-made bottle of it, you can use it on homemade patty melts or any other burger of your choice. And if the Patty Melt Sauce isn't your favorite from Whataburger, Walmart also offers a variety of other sauces from the chain. The selection includes the Fancy Ketchup, the Honey Butter, the Jalapeño Ranch, the Honey Mustard, and more.
Buy a 15.5-ounce bottle of the Whataburger Patty Melt Sauce from Walmart for $4.74.
Subway - Roasted Garlic Aioli Sauce
At Subway, your go-to condiment may very well be the roasted garlic aioli sauce, which you can buy in bottle form at Walmart. This aioli has so much savory flavor, thanks to the ingredient list that includes extra virgin olive oil and plenty of garlic. Use it on sandwiches or burgers or as a dipping sauce for fries. And while you're there, check out the other Subway sauces available, such as the sweet onion teriyaki and the baja chipotle.
Buy a 16-ounce bottle of Subway's roasted garlic aioli from Walmart for $3.98.
Buffalo Wild Wings - Parmesan Garlic Sauce
According to our ranking of every Buffalo Wild Wings flavor, Parmesan garlic is the very best. If you agree and you want to recreate those delicious wings at home, then grab a bottle of the pre-made sauce from Walmart. It's a mild sauce (spice-wise) that's cheesy, garlicky, and full of flavor thanks to the inclusion of herbs. Walmart also offers other Buffalo Wild Wings sauces, of varying spice levels, including mango habanero and Asian zing.
Buy a 12-ounce bottle of Buffalo Wild Wings' Parmesan garlic sauce from Walmart for $3.68.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Sweet Heat Dipping Sauce
For a sauce with the ideal balance of sweet and spicy, grab a bottle of Popeyes' sweet heat dipping sauce. The sauce is made with honey and Aleppo pepper hot sauce, so it's essentially just Popeyes' version of hot honey — and check out our guide on the best ways to cook with hot honey. Or, it also works perfectly as a simple dipping sauce. Walmart also carries Popeyes' Mardi Gras mustard and blackened ranch if you want more yummy sauces.
Buy a two-pack of Popeyes sweet heat dipping sauce from Walmart for $9.56.
Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce
Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce is described by the chain as a tangier version of classic ketchup, and, texture-wise, it's super creamy. As the name suggests, it pairs well with fries, so you can combine it with a batch of homemade fries (or sweet potato fries). It's a little pricier than the other sauces on this list, but if you're a Freddy's fan, it will be worth it to have the irresistible fry sauce ready to go at a moment's notice.
Buy an 18-ounce bottle of Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce from Walmart for $14.99.