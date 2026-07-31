10 Popular Fast Food Sauces You Can Buy At Walmart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're someone who likes to recreate your favorite fast food recipes at home — such as the orange chicken from Panda Express or the crunchy taco from Taco Bell – then you'll want to read on. Making these recipes at home is about to become even easier because you can actually buy these fast food chains' pre-made sauces, many of which you can pick up at the grocery store — including your local Walmart.

Luckily, we've compiled this list of popular fast food sauces that Walmart currently carries. This list includes everything from Arby's original sauce to Whataburger's Patty Melt sauce, Subway's roasted garlic aioli, and much more. There's also a ton of options available from Panda Express, Chick-fil-A, and Buffalo Wild Wings. After your next shopping trip, you'll be all ready to recreate all of the best fast food dishes — and use these sauces to experiment with your own recipes, too.