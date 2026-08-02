11 Unexpected Ways To Use Canned Kidney Beans

Canned kidney beans are a staple for many people, for all the right reasons. First, they're super convenient because they're already cooked, so you can straightaway drain, rinse, and use them. Without this option, you'd have to soak dry kidney beans overnight and boil them for a long time. Yikes! Oh, and they are also very versatile. Canned kidney beans are the perfect addition to an all-American chili, beans and rice, soups, casseroles, dips, tacos, burritos, and a lot more. Their versatility doesn't end there, though, and unfortunately, that's what most people don't realize. But I'm here to turn that around.

I'm a professional chef who's studied culinary arts while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Hospitality and Hotel Administration. I've been experimenting with canned kidney beans for over a decade, and I think it's high time folks know that they can be used in the most unexpected ways. For instance, you can add them to muffins and pancakes or even make a healthy pizza crust and kebabs with them. These ideas barely scratch the surface — what's coming up will surprise you in the best possible way. If you're tired of using your stock of canned kidney beans in the same few dishes and genuinely want to get creative with them, you're going to love this article where I've compiled some of my favorite surprising ways to use them.