11 Unexpected Ways To Use Canned Kidney Beans
Canned kidney beans are a staple for many people, for all the right reasons. First, they're super convenient because they're already cooked, so you can straightaway drain, rinse, and use them. Without this option, you'd have to soak dry kidney beans overnight and boil them for a long time. Yikes! Oh, and they are also very versatile. Canned kidney beans are the perfect addition to an all-American chili, beans and rice, soups, casseroles, dips, tacos, burritos, and a lot more. Their versatility doesn't end there, though, and unfortunately, that's what most people don't realize. But I'm here to turn that around.
I'm a professional chef who's studied culinary arts while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Hospitality and Hotel Administration. I've been experimenting with canned kidney beans for over a decade, and I think it's high time folks know that they can be used in the most unexpected ways. For instance, you can add them to muffins and pancakes or even make a healthy pizza crust and kebabs with them. These ideas barely scratch the surface — what's coming up will surprise you in the best possible way. If you're tired of using your stock of canned kidney beans in the same few dishes and genuinely want to get creative with them, you're going to love this article where I've compiled some of my favorite surprising ways to use them.
1. Bake fudgy brownies
It's natural to assume that canned kidney beans can be used only in savory dishes. But what if I told you that you can make brownies with them? Yes, that's right — these beans are an amazing addition to the sweet treat for several reasons. One is that they're rich in protein and fiber, so they'll also make the dessert more nutritious. Plus, they're dense and moist, so they'll keep your brownies fudgy and reduce the chances of them being too dry, provided you make them properly. Don't be worried about the taste, either. The rest of the ingredients, especially the chocolate bits, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, and sugar, will mask the beans' flavor, so even the pickiest eaters won't notice.
You'll have to start by blending the beans until they form a smooth paste. Mix that with eggs, sugar, and butter, then fold in dry ingredients like sifted flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder. Lastly, add some chocolate chunks to the batter. Bake the brownies at 350 F for 15 minutes, ensuring you rotate the pan halfway through.
Also, the liquid you drain from canned beans is aquafaba, and it's useful in cooking, so don't pour it away. Instead, beat it with powdered sugar to turn it into aquafaba meringue, and top your brownies with that. The light meringue will complement their richness nicely.
2. Make delicious bean kebabs
Kidney bean kebabs are highly underrated, because they melt in your mouth if made the right way. They're definitely worth giving a go — even more so if you love bean burgers. And don't worry, you won't need to stock up on an elaborate set of spices to make these. The basic ones that you probably already have in your pantry will work just fine.
There are two ways you can make bean kebabs. The first method, which is simpler, starts with blending the beans in a food processor until they turn into a smooth paste. After that, add in finely chopped onions, cilantro, ginger, garlic, green chili (skip that if you can't handle heat), cayenne pepper, chili powder, turmeric, salt, rice flour, and breadcrumbs, and mix everything up. Form little patties out of the mixture and shallow fry them for a few minutes on both sides until they have a crispy brown exterior.
If you're willing to put in a little extra effort (it's worth it because your kebabs will turn out softer), you can follow the second method. Everything remains the same as the first one. The only thing you'll need to do differently is blend cilantro, green chilies, fried onions, ginger, and garlic, and add that to the bean paste along with cayenne pepper, chili powder, turmeric, salt, and chickpea flour. These kebabs can be eaten as-is with a cilantro mint chutney, or you can use them to make veggie burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads.
3. Prepare healthy muffins with canned kidney beans
I highly recommend this one, because canned kidney beans will give your muffins a tender crumb along with some fiber and protein. As for masking their taste, some strong flavors like cocoa powder, spices, or fruits will do the trick.
Be sure not to use cold ingredients, as that's a common muffin-making mistake that can turn them excessively dense. Make sure to let the butter, milk, and eggs come to room temperature, and while that happens, you can blend the beans in a food processor after draining and rinsing them. I like blending the eggs, melted butter, sugar, and milk with the beans at a very low speed because it makes things far easier, but you can also just mix all these ingredients together with a whisk.
Next, fold the dry ingredients like flour and leavening agents into the wet mix with a spatula, and do it gently to avoid developing too much gluten. At this stage, you can add cocoa powder and chocolate chips, or vanilla extract with spices, fruits, and nuts. If you're using wet add-ins like nut butters or fruit purées, mix them with the wet ingredients instead of adding them to the batter in the end. Once your batter is ready, pour it into a lined muffin tin. Bake the muffins until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean with just a few crumbs stuck to it.
4. Add them to shakshuka
Shakshuka is delicious. There's no doubt about that. This classic North African breakfast is one of my favorite egg dishes, but I do have one problem with it — it isn't as filling as I'd like it to be. Of course, it's possible to add in more eggs to tackle that issue, but then the flavor can become too one-note (at least for me). If you're in the same boat and want to bulk up your shakshuka without extra eggs, canned kidney beans can be your best friend. They'll give it a nice chunky texture, too.
Unlike other entries on this list, you don't need to blend the beans into a paste for this one. But you can if you'd like them to mix into the shakshouka base more smoothly (also a good way to make picky eaters eat beans). Either way, you'll have to start by sautéeing chopped onions, peppers, and garlic in some olive oil. Then add crushed or chopped tomatoes, salt, smoked paprika, ground cumin, and cayenne pepper for a kick of heat, and cook it all until the tomatoes turn mushy. Toss drained and rinsed kidney beans or bean paste in with a splash of water, and let the shakshuka base simmer for a few minutes. Finally, crack some eggs directly into the pan, cover it, and let them cook until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, then garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with any bread you like.
5. Pop them into pancake and waffle batter
While regular pancakes and waffles are great breakfast dishes, having them every other day can get boring quickly. Not to mention that they're usually paired with sweet sauces or syrups, so it can feel like you're eating dessert for your first meal. There's nothing wrong with that, but I'm sure at least some people would like to start their day on a savory note while also enjoying pancakes or waffles. You can get the best of both worlds by making a savory version of these breakfast staples with canned kidney beans.
These pancakes and waffles pair very nicely with classic sides like eggs, bacon, and sausages, so that's a plus. Making them is also an easy task because you'll only need to mix blended beans into your batter. Just don't add heaps of sugar to it if you usually do — a teaspoon is enough. I like tossing in basic spices like paprika, cumin, black pepper, and cayenne, along with chives, parsley, scallions, jalapeños, and grated cheese for added flavor. You can serve these pancakes or waffles with some breakfast sides, or you can top them with whipped cream cheese, caramelized onions, and sautéed mushrooms if you're vegetarian.
6. Make rich chocolate truffles
I know this one might have taken you aback slightly, but hear me out. Regular chocolate truffles rely on heavy cream, and sometimes butter as well, for that soft texture. We can all agree that these ingredients are quite indulgent. Canned kidney beans, on the other hand, will make chocolate truffles slightly lighter because you won't need to use any heavy cream with them. They'll also give the truffles the same texture without compromising on the flavor even slightly. So why not give it a go?
You'll just need to blend drained and rinsed beans with cocoa powder, vanilla extract, a little salt, and powdered sugar. You can swap the powdered sugar for low-calorie sweetener to make your truffles even healthier, or go for honey/maple syrup to nicely complement the earthy flavor of the beans. Make little truffles out of the base once it's ready, dip them in melted dark chocolate or milk chocolate, let that set, then enjoy. If you'd like to keep things simpler, roll them in sifted cocoa powder or chocolate sprinkles instead. However, keep in mind that coating the truffles in cocoa can make them taste slightly bitter, so don't go overboard and be sure to shake off any excess.
7. Prepare a healthy pizza crust
For most people, healthy and pizza are two words that might just not fit well together. After all, pizzas are meant to be, well, calorie-dense. That said, if you've been wanting to try a healthier version of pizza, just to see what it would be like, and also have a can of kidney beans in your pantry, this is your chance to make one right at home. Just blend the beans into a smooth paste, mix them with eggs, flour, baking powder, olive oil, and salt, knead until you get a soft dough, and roll it out. Place the crust on a tray, lined with parchment paper, and par-bake it. Once it's ready, give it your favorite pizza toppings, then bake it until the cheese melts and is golden brown.
Though this crust is easy to make, there are a few things to be careful about. First, don't add too much flour to the dough, even if it seems sticky, as this will make it overly dry after it's baked. Just dust your work surface and hands with a little flour if the dough is too difficult to work with. I also recommend letting the crust cool down before topping it with pizza sauce, because it'll still be a little soft after you take it out of the oven and will need some time to set. If you spread the sauce over a hot par-baked crust, it might tear.
8. Whip up chocolate frosting
As odd as it may sound, you can make chocolate frosting with canned kidney beans. It's actually a fantastic option if you've been trying to eat healthier because, unlike regular frostings that only have fat and carbohydrates (in the form of sugar), this incorporates some protein and fiber. It's worth noting that this frosting won't be as light as a regular Italian, Swiss, or American buttercream frosting or even cream cheese frosting, for that matter. But I guarantee that it will taste delicious.
Start by blending rinsed canned beans, then add sifted cocoa powder, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract, and blend it further until you get a smooth frosting. You can also add some melted semi-sweet chocolate if you'd like to give it a richer flavor, but don't go overboard — if you add too much, the frosting will become excessively firm as it cools down, and then you'll have a hard time spreading or piping it. Also, let it rest for at least half an hour before using it, so that it stays stable. You can decorate any sort of cakes, muffins, or other baked goods with this frosting.
9. Canned kidney beans make a great pie filling
I think using canned kidney beans to make pie filling is a pretty underrated move, because they'll add bulk without impacting its flavor. Oh, and you can make a range of pie fillings with them. You'll just have to blend the beans and then add more ingredients, depending on what kind of pie you'd like.
If you add cocoa powder, melted chocolate, and sugar, you can make a chocolate-based filling, then toss in some espresso if you'd like to make a mocha pie. You can also mix some peanut butter or cream cheese into the chocolate filling to give it a nuanced flavor. If chocolate pies aren't your thing, skip the cocoa powder altogether and just use peanut butter or cream cheese with sugar and vanilla extract. Toss a little heavy cream into the filling to adjust its consistency, but only if it's too thick.
Whatever filling you decide on, pour it into a pre-baked pie crust and let it set in the refrigerator for a few hours before slicing and serving. Note that you can use store-bought pie crust, make one with crushed graham crackers and butter, or even make a crunchy pie crust from cornflakes if that's all you have. You'll end up with a delicious pie irrespective of the crust you go for, thanks to the filling.
10. Use canned kidney beans to make bread
Bread dough is the perfect blank canvas for all sorts of ingredients, so adding canned kidney beans to it is a natural choice. In fact, this move comes with a big perk — the beans will keep the bread moist for longer. They'll also mix seamlessly into the dough without changing its flavor, so the bread will pair nicely with both sweet and savory toppings.
Once again, you'll need to start by blending the beans until they turn into a smooth paste. Meanwhile, bloom yeast in warm water and sugar. Add that to bread flour along with the bean paste and start kneading the dough until it becomes smooth and elastic. You can also add spices and fresh or dried herbs, but only if you aren't planning to pair the bread with sweet jams or marmalades. Proof the dough until it doubles in size, then shape it into a loaf and place it in a greased tin. Alternatively, shape the dough into rolls and arrange them on a greased baking tray or dish. Either way, you'll have to rest the shaped dough again for about half an hour and then bake it at 350 F for 15 minutes, until your bread turns golden brown.
11. Add them to cheesecake
Yes, you read that right — you can add canned kidney beans to cheesecake. And no, it won't taste odd with them. That's because the beans will replace some of the cream cheese in the recipe rather than all of it, so the cheesecake will still have that decadent flavor you'd expect, along with some added nutrition.
To make it, you'll first need to line a baking dish with a mix made of crushed graham crackers and melted butter. Let that bake for 8-10 minutes at 350 F, until it turns golden brown. Prepare the filling in the meantime by blending the beans into a smooth paste and softening the cream cheese. I recommend doing the latter in a stand mixer, using the paddle attachment, as it makes things easier, but you can use a hand mixer too. Add sugar and bean paste to the softened cream cheese, then beat everything until well combined. Pour room temperature eggs and vanilla into the mix, but just one at a time, because adding all of them together can make your batter lumpy. Transfer this batter into the prepared baking dish, place it on a tray with some water, then bake it at 325 F for about an hour, until its center is still slightly jiggly. I like topping this cheesecake with chocolate ganache or salted caramel after it cools down, but you can also decorate it with fruit compotes, nuts, or fresh fruit, if that's what you prefer.