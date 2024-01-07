12 Muffin-Making Mistakes And How To Avoid Them

Do you ever find that your muffins just aren't as spectacular as you hoped they would be? Sure, they're simple to whip up and don't require many ingredients (especially if you use a muffin mix), but just one little mistake can leave you with muffins that are flat, rubbery, or just not very tasty. Trust me, I know!

Making muffins, like everything else in baking, is both an art and a science. There are a lot of things to keep in mind when you're making muffins, and it's easy to overlook something crucial. Things like the oven temperature, the amount of batter you put in the muffin cups, and even how much you stir the batter can all affect your muffins in ways you may not have expected.

Not to worry, though: I've kept track of all the mistakes I and others have made while making muffins, both from scratch and from a mix so that we can all learn from them and create a better world, or at least just some better muffins.