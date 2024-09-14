Transform Corn Flakes Into A Crunchy Pie Crust

The subtle sweetness and airy crispness of cornflakes set this apart from cookie-based no-bake crusts. The crunchy texture complements fruit and cream pies particularly well, though you can also use it for nut-forward, chocolate, or savory pies like vegetable or chicken pot pie (though you might want to ditch the sugar for the latter application).

Although you aren't required to bake the crust, you could opt to if it would benefit your recipe or filling. Baking enhances the slightly nutty flavor of cornflakes, and like with a graham cracker crust, it helps it hold together better, reducing the crumb cleanup after slicing.

This recipe is also comparatively hassle-free. Measurements are helpful, but you can really just mix crushed cereal with butter and a little sugar until you have a tasty mixture you can squeeze into a rough ball in your hand without it being too greasy. Try that in a hot kitchen with a butter-based pastry crust!