Transform Corn Flakes Into A Crunchy Pie Crust
When it comes to no-bake pie crusts, graham crackers and chocolate sandwich cookies get all the glory. But if you're looking for something with a nostalgic flair and crunch to spare, a cornflake crust is a better option to maximize those qualities. In fact, cornflake crusts have been boosting recipes and saving dessert for creative home cooks since at least the 1930s.
The recipe initially made an appearance in June 1932 in a Los Angeles Times column by Marian Manners, one of the first celebrity cooks. She suggested beating the heat without skipping dessert by using no-bake cornflake crusts in your summer pies. Using a simple recipe your great (great) grandmother probably used, you can transform cornflakes, butter, and sugar into a light, crisp base for your favorite fruit, custard, or cream pies. This charmingly retro option is easy to whip up but makes a big textural statement that stands out.
Benefits of using cornflakes for pie crust
The subtle sweetness and airy crispness of cornflakes set this apart from cookie-based no-bake crusts. The crunchy texture complements fruit and cream pies particularly well, though you can also use it for nut-forward, chocolate, or savory pies like vegetable or chicken pot pie (though you might want to ditch the sugar for the latter application).
Although you aren't required to bake the crust, you could opt to if it would benefit your recipe or filling. Baking enhances the slightly nutty flavor of cornflakes, and like with a graham cracker crust, it helps it hold together better, reducing the crumb cleanup after slicing.
This recipe is also comparatively hassle-free. Measurements are helpful, but you can really just mix crushed cereal with butter and a little sugar until you have a tasty mixture you can squeeze into a rough ball in your hand without it being too greasy. Try that in a hot kitchen with a butter-based pastry crust!
Exploring your cereal crust options
A cornflake crust is a delightful option for various pie fillings, and a fitting contrast to creamy custards or rich and decadent fillings. Pair it with a vanilla or butterscotch cream pie, or combine the cornflakes with crushed pecans for a pecan cream pie or Kentucky Derby pie. You could even swap it in to make a cheesecake without a graham cracker crust.
But you're not limited to cornflakes. You can crush any crispy cereal into the crust you need. For example, Corn and Rice Chex pair with anything cornflakes do. A honey-nut cereal spiked with allspice would be spectacular with pumpkin pie. Maybe you'd like a vibrant, colorful Fruity Pebbles crust for a lime cheesecake, or crushed chocolate cereal as a base for a French silk pie.
It's fun to experiment, but it's hard not to come back to the original cornflake crust time and again. Its simplicity and adaptability are second to none. You can completely change the flavor with hardly any extra effort by adding spices, using add-ins like crushed nuts and cookies, or even just browning the butter. Once you master the cornflake crust, pies stop being a special-occasion bake and become a quick weeknight dessert option.