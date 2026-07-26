7 Common Customer Complaints About LG Refrigerators

The only thing more frustrating than something going awry with your refrigerator is not being able to get assistance with a repair when it happens. Many LG customers have shared their experiences with poor customer service and limited availability of technicians, making repairs and replacements a massive headache. One Reddit commenter explained, "Their customer service is an endless pit of waiting and transfers to a new department. Totally worthless and frustrating." Others describe their own experience calling several times a week just to try to get a hold of someone to help, and that's only the first half of the problem.

Once they finally manage to get someone on the phone, customers find that it tends to take a long time to schedule a repair, because of a lack of available technicians, even in populated areas. To make matters worse, sometimes the techs cancel or fail to show up altogether. Meanwhile, customers are left without a place to store their food. In one particularly frustrating case, a customer on Reddit wrote, "It's been a nightmare and is starting to affect the family peace. There is nothing I can do but consistently call the support line." Some customers have even turned to the Better Business Bureau after their infuriating experiences with the brand's service.