Costco Shoppers Say The Chocolate Chip Cookies Just Aren't Worth It Anymore

A staple of Costco's bakery section, the 24-count Chocolate Chunk cookies have long been a popular treat. However, after a price hike, it seems that some shoppers feel the increased cost for the double dozen is no longer a great value and "might be out of control," according to a thread on Reddit. A number of people just don't seem to view the baked goods as a bargain anymore, with some even comparing the pricing to Whole Foods or high-end cookie stores like Crumbl.

While commenters in the thread debated the exact timing of the most recent price increase, many expressed surprise at its apparent steepness, noting that the cookies used to cost half as much when they initially debuted. One shopper even surmised that the cookie inflation could be hurting the bulk retailer's business, writing, "I remember a number of years ago when they were $6.99 — seems every shopper had some in their cart. Now, at $10 I dont see many people at all buying them." For Costco shoppers, the cookie plate might look a little different this year.