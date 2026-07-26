8 Southern-Style Trader Joe's Products To Add To Your Cart
Southern cooking isn't just a type of cuisine, but rather a culture unto itself. Rooted in resourcefulness and rich regional traditions, Southern food has always had a knack for turning simple ingredients into unforgettable comfort classics. But you don't need to make a trip below the Mason-Dixon line or dig through your grandma's cookbooks to get a taste of Southern hospitality. In fact, you can find plenty of flavors inspired by the South in the aisles of your local Trader Joe's.
While the grocer may be known for its unique fan-favorites and globally inspired snacks, it's also got quite the selection of Southern food staples. Some are faithful takes on beloved regional favorites, while others put Trader Joe's signature spin on classics from the American South. Whether you grew up on biscuits and gravy, fried chicken, and banana pudding, or you're simply looking to bring a little Southern charm to your dinner table, these eight Trader Joe's picks deliver plenty of comfort without requiring a family recipe.
Pimento Cheese Dip
Pimento cheese is a staple of Southern cuisine (despite originating in New York) and a star at any cookout, picnic, or party. All it needs is a cracker or two slices of bread for this creamy dip to come alive. While more modern versions of the spread omit the cream cheese, Trader Joe's makes it the traditional way that's been done since the early 1900s. The dip includes a "Neufchâtel-like" cream cheese, along with the usual suspects: sharp cheddar cheese, pickled pimentos, and mayo, salt, and sugar. Grab an 8-ounce tub for $3.99.
BBQ Pulled Chicken
No list of authentic Southern-style food would be complete without barbecue. It has become its own subculture, with different states owning their own roasting techniques, sauces, and styles. Pulled chicken is usually not the star on BBQ menus but can be found at many restaurants in the Carolinas. But you only need to travel to your local Trader Joe's to get a hearty helping of their BBQ pulled chicken. Already oven-roasted, the heat-and-eat chicken is made with thigh and breast meat, a tomato-based marinade, spices, and is coated with sweet, smoky BBQ sauce. The one-pound package costs $5.99.
Organic Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce
Kansas City has been synonymous with barbecue since pitmaster Henry Perry created his own style in 1908. The Missouri city is known for its slow-smoked meats in a thick, sweet sauce made from molasses, tomatoes, and sugar. Kansas City uses dry rubs and is smoked over a variety of woods. This Kansas City-style BBQ sauce from Trader Joe's is hickory-smoked and combines the classic ingredients with onion and garlic powders, paprika, and chipotle powder for an extra kick of savory, smoky flavor. Grab a bottle for $2.99 and slather it on the pulled chicken you just bought or over these baked BBQ pork chops.
Potato Salad
Any Southern cookout or potluck spread is going to include potato salad. The cold, creamy side dish is the perfect companion to heavy, smoked meats. And there are very fierce debates over how it should be made and who is put in charge of making it. Some are mustard-based, some with mayo, and some mix a little bit of everything in there. Trader Joe's has done just that with their take on the southern side, which includes chunks of potato, hard-boiled eggs, celery, onion, and a dressing that blends mustard, a little horseradish, and mayo. A 16-ounce tub costs $4.99.
Seafood Boil
A classic Cajun meal from Louisiana, the seafood boil was among several new products that arrived this month at the grocer. Located in their frozen section, each box features tilapia, andouille sausage, clams, shrimp, miniature potatoes, and corn on the cob. The seafood and veggies come pre-seasoned with a spicy garlic butter sauce, and you can boil them in the bag in 20 to 25 minutes. And at $9.99, it's a deal that's hard to pass up. The seafood boil is only a summertime item, so grab some friends and your favorite hot sauce and host a boil that would make any Louisianan proud.
Cornbread Mix
Cornbread may be a signature Southern side dish today, but its roots extend way beyond that. Native Americans were the first to use corn to make simple breads, which was soon adopted by the early European settlers. This mix from Trader Joe's has been on its shelves for nearly two decades and comes together with just one egg, some milk, and oil. Bake it up in a cast-iron skillet, slather on some butter, and you're in for a treat.
Joe's Diner Four Cheese Mac 'n Cheese
Baked macaroni and cheese is a crowd favorite at any cookout or barbecue. Like potato salad, it's another dish that can only be trusted to someone who won't screw it up. Luckily, you don't have to worry about that with this macaroni and cheese from Trader Joe's. Featuring elbow macaroni, it's covered in a creamy sauce made with cheddar, Havarti, Gouda, and Swiss cheeses. Milk and butter round out the sauce to keep it moist. All you have to do is pop it in the oven for 25 minutes and maybe add some breadcrumbs, extra butter, and cream cheese for a baked mac and cheese recipe that will make you look like a bona fide Southerner.
Organic Biscuits
While you may rarely see the word organic in many Southern recipes, biscuits are the epitome of Southern food culture. As a side to meals, spread with butter and jam at breakfast, or piled high with fried chicken, it's a staple in restaurants and homes across the South. This refrigerated tube of biscuits is made with organic wheat flour, cane sugar, and sunflower oil. These biscuits would be perfect to combine with this skillet sausage gravy recipe to create biscuits and gravy, a classic of American Southern cooking. Grab a 6-ounce tube for $4.49.
Banana Pudding Ice Cream
Desserts in Southern cooking can be just as indulgent and rich as savory foods. From multi-tiered cakes to fruity pies, the South has come up with some truly iconic desserts. Banana pudding has been a tasty icon of Southern sweets dating back to the late 1800s. And while Trader Joe's doesn't sell its own version, you can get it in ice cream form, making the classic treat that much more decadent. The pint comes packed with bite-sized vanilla wafer cookies, banana puree, and salted caramel swirl. All that's missing is some fresh sliced bananas and some Cool Whip. Buy it for $3.79.