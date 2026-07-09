10 Trader Joe's Products To Look For In July 2026
One of the best parts about Trader Joe's is how it is always adding new items to its shelves. It makes the shopping experience more fun and exciting when shoppers know that, each week, there's likely something new for them to try out (such as the best Trader Joe's baked goods so far this year). While it may be fun to keep an eye out for the new items while you're shopping, it's also easy to miss something — which is why we make sure to keep you updated on the best products to look out for each month. For July, there are many fantastic new products at Trader Joe's — whether you gravitate toward sweet, savory or spicy, there's really something for everyone here.
This list includes everything from new sugary treats (such as ready-made cake for summertime celebrations) to fresh dinner staples (such as a flavorful potato side dish kit). There's also a couple new summer-inspired beverages to keep you refreshed during the hot summer months. Of course, there are also some tasty snack components to keep your cravings satisfied. Read on to see some of the most noteworthy products that Trader Joe's has to offer this month.
Seafood Boil
If you're a seafood lover, then this product needs to be at the top of your to-buy list. This Louisiana-style Cajun seafood boil — which is a limited time item — features tilapia, clams, and shrimp, as well as andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and baby potatoes, all of which come in a spicy garlic butter sauce. It's ready in about 25 minutes, so if you don't have the time or energy to make a homemade seafood boil but want to satisfy a seafood craving, this will do the trick. Each box costs $9.99 and contains two servings.
Peaches + Cream Cream Cheese Spread
Anyone who thinks peaches are the best summer fruit will want to get their hands on this item: the peaches and cream cream cheese spread. It's a creamy spread with chunks of peaches, resulting in a fruity, tangy, delicious treat. Spread this on a plain bagel to make it a bit sweeter and more summery, or use it as a dip for things like veggies or pretzels (it would be a great addition for a party platter). It's a limited-time item, so buy it while you can. It costs $2.79 for the 8-ounce tub.
Coconut Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
If you want to make your coffee a bit more summery — and make it feel like you're enjoying it on a tropical vacation — then grab a bottle of this coconut cold brew coffee concentrate for $9.99 at TJ's for a limited time. All you have to do is combine this concentrate with water (1 part concentrate to 2 parts water), stir, and you're ready to drink. It works either hot or cold, so you can really customize it to your liking, along with your favorite creamer or sweetener. Each bottle yields eight 12-ounce servings.
Spicy Queso Dip
It can be fun to make queso from scratch (and we have a delicious recipe for a chili con queso), but when you need a quick batch, it doesn't hurt to go the store-bought route — such as with TJ's new spicy queso dip. This dip is super flavorful, with ingredients such as white cheddar, jalapeños, chipotle pepper puree, and dried red chili, as well as an array of spices — so, in other words, you can expect plenty of heat in each bite. Pair this dip with tortilla chips for a delicious, spicy snack. Each 10-ounce tub costs $3.99.
Strawberries & Cream Cloud Cake
Dessert lovers will want to add this limited-time item to their cart. It's the strawberries and cream cloud cake, which costs $6.99. It consists of two layers of sponge cake with a custard filling in between, all of which is topped with whipped cream and strawberries in a sweet, fruity sauce. This cake would make a wonderful dessert at a small dinner party (it contains six slices) that would definitely impress your guests. Or, simply keep it in your freezer for when you get a craving for a special sweet treat.
Sweet Chili Black-Eyed Pea Tempeh Chips
For anyone unfamiliar, tempeh is an Indonesian ingredient made from fermented legumes that is typically used as a protein source for vegetarians (to learn more about it, read our guide to tempeh). However, it can also be used to make chips, which is exactly what TJ's has done with these sweet chili black-eyed pea tempeh chips, which are priced at $3.99 for a 3-ounce bag. The tempeh used for this snack is made from fermented black-eyed peas, then seasoned with chili powder, sugar, and garlic — so it's spicy, sweet, and savory all at once.
Buffalo Sauce
It's always a good idea to keep Buffalo sauce stocked — after all, there are plenty of uses for it besides making spicy chicken wings. With this in mind, you'll want to pick up Trader Joe's new Buffalo sauce, which is made with avocado oil instead of butter (the traditional addition). This sauce is spicy, of course, as well as tangy and rich, with a smooth consistency. If you like tasty condiments (and adding a kick to your favorite dishes), pick up a bottle of this sauce next time you're at TJ's — it costs $3.49.
Garlic Parsley Potato Kit
For a super easy (yet delicious) side dish, add this garlic parsley potato kit to your cart. The kit, which costs $3.69 and serves four, contains gold baby potatoes that have been pre-washed and pre-oiled, along with a seasoning packet (which consists of garlic, onion, sea salt, and dried parsley). After adding the seasoning, all that's left to do is heat them up in either the microwave or the air fryer. Pair these potatoes with just about any of your favorite dishes — perhaps something like roasted chicken thighs or crispy breaded pork chops.
Passion Fruit Guava Bars
If you are looking for a new sweet treat that's also refreshing enough for summer, bring your attention to Trader Joe's new passion fruit guava bars (which are a limited time item). These bars are made with guava puree and passion fruit juice to make for a tropical, sweet, and tangy dessert. Keep a box of these in your freezer for whenever you want something fruity and fun to keep you cool and satisfy your sweet tooth — a four-count box costs $2.99.
Peach Black Tea Drink Concentrate
To finish this list, we have one more limited-time product: the peach black tea drink concentrate. Peach black iced tea makes for an especially refreshing summertime drink, so you'll definitely want to add this to your cart. To make the tea, just combine 2 parts water with 1 part concentrate. The flavor comes from peach juice and it's pre-sweetened with cane sugar (about 18 grams per serving) — and, for the most refreshing way to drink it, be sure to add plenty of ice. Buy a 16-ounce bottle of this concentrate from TJ's for $2.99.