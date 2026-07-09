10 Trader Joe's Products To Look For In July 2026

One of the best parts about Trader Joe's is how it is always adding new items to its shelves. It makes the shopping experience more fun and exciting when shoppers know that, each week, there's likely something new for them to try out (such as the best Trader Joe's baked goods so far this year). While it may be fun to keep an eye out for the new items while you're shopping, it's also easy to miss something — which is why we make sure to keep you updated on the best products to look out for each month. For July, there are many fantastic new products at Trader Joe's — whether you gravitate toward sweet, savory or spicy, there's really something for everyone here.

This list includes everything from new sugary treats (such as ready-made cake for summertime celebrations) to fresh dinner staples (such as a flavorful potato side dish kit). There's also a couple new summer-inspired beverages to keep you refreshed during the hot summer months. Of course, there are also some tasty snack components to keep your cravings satisfied. Read on to see some of the most noteworthy products that Trader Joe's has to offer this month.