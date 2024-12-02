Baked BBQ Pork Chops Recipe

Pork, aka "the other white meat," can be a surprisingly budget-friendly dinner option, especially as it's sometimes priced even lower than chicken. It's also quite versatile, and pork chops, especially, are super-easy to cook. As developer Kate Shungu says of her baked barbecue pork chop recipe, "I love a quick dinner recipe for busy nights, and this one definitely fits the bill." It only calls for seven simple ingredients and can be on the table in about half an hour. The richness of these pork chops is offset by the sweet and tangy sauce, with your barbecue sauce of choice picking up the spices in the dry rub for a subtle depth of flavor.

This simple dish is a hearty and satisfying entree and one you can easily adjust based on your taste preferences or the ingredients you have on hand. Although Shungu likes to use bone-in pork chops, she says the boneless kind will work, as well, even the thin-cut ones as long as you reduce the cooking time so they don't come out too dry. Shungu suggests serving these chops with comfort foods like mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese, while they would also pair well with a green or potato salad.