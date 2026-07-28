8 Best Wines From Sam's Club To Sip This Summer

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Some wines are tailor-made for summer sipping, and plenty of these can be found at Sam's Club. No matter if you prefer crisp whites, grill-friendly reds, vibrant bubbles, or refreshing rosés, you can find great deals on any style on the shelves of this members-only warehouse store. During the long, hot days of this season, having a well-stocked wine selection at home can be a lifesaver, whether you're planning an elaborate gathering or just looking for something satisfying to sip on.

As a sommelier, I'm always looking for the ideal wine to match any situation, so I searched the Sam's Club wine department to find the bottles that are best suited for all kinds of summer occasions. Imagine lounging poolside with the perfect glass of cool white wine, or pouring a crowd-pleasing red at your next cookout. This handy list will help you find bottles that are sure to help you make the most out of your summer. Don't forget to bone up on the rules you should know for shopping at Sam's Club before you go.