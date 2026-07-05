The 5 Best Trader Joe's Baked Goods Of 2026 (So Far)
Trader Joe's has built a cult following for turning grocery shopping into a fun and chaotic treasure hunt. The grocer releases hundreds of limited-time, seasonal, and year-round products regularly under its private label, all at affordable prices. This year, Trader Joe's has already proven it's a worthy competitor in the snack department, and it's rolled out an equally impressive lineup of baked goods. And while the store has a stacked selection of ingredients that every baker should have on hand, you don't need any baking skills at all for these baked goods.
It was hard to narrow down the top baked goods as the store has released some top-quality artisanal savory and sweet treats. Some are celebrated seasonal finds, fan favorites that return each year, and new releases that shoppers have been obsessing over. We selected five of the top baked goods from Trader Joe's that have been heating up on social this year for you to look out for on your shopping trip.
Strawberry Brioche Style Liège Waffles
Fruity, cakey, and buttery-sweet, the strawberry brioche-style Liege waffles have been a hit with shoppers since the store rolled them out in spring. The original waffles were introduced in 2024, and customers have been clamoring for the Belgian-baked goods ever since. Priced at $4.99 or a pack of six, these are perfect for breakfast or an on-the-go morning snack.
Mini Lemon Sheet Cake
A seasonal treat for spring and summer, this mini lemon sheet cake has quickly become an obsession with Trader Joe's shoppers. Made with citrusy lemon cake and topped with lemon cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of lemon zest, this baked good is simple but a perfect sweet treat. The one-pound cake costs $5.49. If you can't get your hands on this coveted cake, the store's vanilla mini sheet cake is a year-round favorite and snagged the top spot in our list of the best Trader Joe's sheet cakes.
Chocolate Brooklyn Babka
This decadent, rich beauty debuted in March. Swirly brioche is married with cake and dotted with chocolate chips in this traditional Eastern European baked good. A small, kosher bakery in Brooklyn whips up the chocolate babka for them from a recipe right out of the owner's grandmother's kitchen. The rich chocolate filling and sweet brioche bread combo is perfect with a cup of coffee or milk. Grab the 18-ounce loaf for $5.99.
Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies
Another seasonal treat that rolls in for spring and summer, these little pies pack a punchy strawberry-and-rhubarb filling with a sugary, flaky crust. Reddit users rave about them as well as the store's seasonal pecan and apple pies, which are all made by the same Canada-based supplier. Find the four-pack of tiny pies for $5.49 in-store from May to September.
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
Cakey, tart, and sweet, these sugar-dusted lemon poppy seed muffins rolled out in stores around April. Trader Joe's made sure to pack the citrus flavor into these muffins, with lemon puree, lemon oil, lemon zest, and lemon juice. One of these muffins would pair nicely with this savory breakfast find that shoppers say is worth every penny. A four-pack costs $5.49.