The 5 Best Trader Joe's Baked Goods Of 2026 (So Far)

Trader Joe's has built a cult following for turning grocery shopping into a fun and chaotic treasure hunt. The grocer releases hundreds of limited-time, seasonal, and year-round products regularly under its private label, all at affordable prices. This year, Trader Joe's has already proven it's a worthy competitor in the snack department, and it's rolled out an equally impressive lineup of baked goods. And while the store has a stacked selection of ingredients that every baker should have on hand, you don't need any baking skills at all for these baked goods.

It was hard to narrow down the top baked goods as the store has released some top-quality artisanal savory and sweet treats. Some are celebrated seasonal finds, fan favorites that return each year, and new releases that shoppers have been obsessing over. We selected five of the top baked goods from Trader Joe's that have been heating up on social this year for you to look out for on your shopping trip.