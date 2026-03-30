The Best Store-Bought Cold Brew Comes From This Grocery Chain (It's Not Costco)

If you're after a hefty hit of caffeine without the bitterness and acidity of a classic espresso, cold brew is the answer. This chilled beverage has a silkier texture, smoother flavor, and sweeter taste than hot coffee due to the way it's prepared. That said, not every variety of cold brew is worth your time. In our opinion, the best store-bought cold brew comes from Trader Joe's.

In our taste test of nine store-bought cold brew coffees, ranked worst to best, TJ's offering was crowned the ultimate champ because of its rich and deep flavor. It also boasted a chocolatey taste and rounded character, unlike some of the other options we tried that had a note of bitterness to them. We enjoyed it plain, in its most unadulterated form, signaling the quality of its flavor, but it was also delicious with a dash of sweetened creamer.

Made of 100% Arabica beans that are air roasted and ground before they're steeped in cold water for a minimum of 12 hours, TJ's cold brew is free from additives and preservatives, too. Though it is a little pricier than the other cold brews we tasted (just over $5 for a 1-quart bottle), it's worth the extra expense. While some cold brews are concentrated and require dilution with water, we only tested cold brews that were ready to drink straight from the bottle, which made it easier to judge their flavors par for par.