The Trader Joe's Breakfast Find Shoppers Say Is Worth Every Penny

Trader Joe's already carries a range of scrumptious breakfast items from hash browns and almond croissants to cinnamon buns and sausage patties. That said, there's one new and updated TJ's breakfast find that shoppers say is worth every penny: the frozen breakfast bowl with scrambled eggs and taters.

Billed as "a classic combination of fluffy scrambled eggs, tender roasted potatoes, melty Cheddar cheese, crumbled pork sausage and uncured bacon pieces" on the Trader Joe's website, this frozen, but fully-cooked breakfast takes 2-3 minutes to heat in the microwave and is ready to serve. In a Reddit thread discussing its taste and uses, the original poster said, "the previous [bowl] was boring, but the new version not only smells delicious but also is delicious. They must be using the spicy potatoes this time bec it's got a little kick now too." Another commenter said, "I really enjoyed it. Made breakfast tacos with Ancira salsa and flour tortillas. These bowls really are a blank slate to do a lot of things. Add onions, Hatch Chiles, etc. Can really eat as is or modify to your liking."

Other shoppers have used the breakfast bowl as a filling for a burrito or served it with sourdough toast, avocado, and a drizzle of hot sauce, while several commenters have taken boxes to work because of their convenience and flavor. Containing 20g of protein at just 380 calories, TJ's breakfast bowl is also designed to set you up for the day with its filling ingredients.