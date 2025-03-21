What Those Numbers On Your Nespresso Pods Mean

Single-cup brewers are making quite the splash in coffee-loving circles. Around 27% of Americans use them to make their daily cup of Joe. If you fall among that group (and even if you don't), there's a good chance you've come across a Nespresso machine; and with it, Nespresso pods — those vivid colored, sleek capsules filled with coffee grounds that, for some reason, remind you of the animated sitcom 'The Jetsons.' Ever noticed how that foil lid categorizes them not only by colors and names like Capriccio, Lungo, or Ristretto, but also by numbers that fall between 1 and 13? For anyone not already in the know, those numbers on Nespresso pods denote the intensity of your coffee.

A higher number indicates a bolder taste, while a lower number means the coffee falls on the milder side of the spectrum. These numbers are mostly based on the type of roast and the family of beans as well as the body (the texture or mouthfeel of the coffee). Pods with a higher number, say between 9 and 13, are typically a darker roast which adds more intensity to a brew. Pods with numbers below 6 are more often a light roast. When we pick our coffee, we often have two criteria in mind: taste and caffeine content. In short, the numbers on Nespresso pods make it easier to determine the taste.