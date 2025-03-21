What Those Numbers On Your Nespresso Pods Mean
Single-cup brewers are making quite the splash in coffee-loving circles. Around 27% of Americans use them to make their daily cup of Joe. If you fall among that group (and even if you don't), there's a good chance you've come across a Nespresso machine; and with it, Nespresso pods — those vivid colored, sleek capsules filled with coffee grounds that, for some reason, remind you of the animated sitcom 'The Jetsons.' Ever noticed how that foil lid categorizes them not only by colors and names like Capriccio, Lungo, or Ristretto, but also by numbers that fall between 1 and 13? For anyone not already in the know, those numbers on Nespresso pods denote the intensity of your coffee.
A higher number indicates a bolder taste, while a lower number means the coffee falls on the milder side of the spectrum. These numbers are mostly based on the type of roast and the family of beans as well as the body (the texture or mouthfeel of the coffee). Pods with a higher number, say between 9 and 13, are typically a darker roast which adds more intensity to a brew. Pods with numbers below 6 are more often a light roast. When we pick our coffee, we often have two criteria in mind: taste and caffeine content. In short, the numbers on Nespresso pods make it easier to determine the taste.
Which pods are likely to work for you?
A stronger brew like Napoli (which has an intensity level of 13) or Palermo Kazaar (with an intensity of 12) will have a bolder taste. But just because they both have high numbers doesn't mean they taste the same. Napoli is creamy and bitter, while Palermo Kazaar has a syrupy texture and is spicy. This is where you need to pay special attention. Take Nespresso's Voltesso Vertuo Coffee, for example. Rated as a 4, this brew has similarly spicy notes as Palermo Kazaar, but it's much more mild and smooth in taste.
When it comes to caffeine content, many of us might assume that a stronger brew means a higher amount of caffeine, but that isn't always the case. Caffeine content is determined primarily by the family of beans — Arabica, Robusta, Liberica, and Excelsa — as well as the quantity of beans used in the brewing process. Since Nespresso doesn't specify caffeine levels on its capsules, one way to estimate caffeine content is by looking at the type and proportion of coffee beans used. If a Nespresso pod is primarily made with Robusta, it'll likely contain more caffeine, for example.
If caffeine is a major concern, the company does set an upper limit of 200 milligrams per cup. Unlike the coffee, most espressos rarely exceed 100 milligrams per pod. And if you're a coffee drinker looking for a more sustainable option beyond those aluminum foils, Nespresso also has a range of compostable coffee pods, so you can make your pick accordingly.