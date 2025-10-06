Aeropress Vs French Press: The Major Difference, Explained

It's understandable to think the AeroPress and French press make coffee in similar ways since they both have press in the name. While both coffee makers do involve immersing the grounds in water, then pressing down to make your beverage, they result in very different cups. The major difference between the two brewers is that an AeroPress creates more pressure to extract coffee from the grinds, giving it a slight espresso brightness that the French press lacks.

The AeroPress website recommends low pressure when using the machine. Too much pressure causes channeling, which is when a large amount of water pushes through a small amount of coffee grounds. This can negatively affect the flavor. The AeroPress has a smaller filter made of paper that is plunged under pressure and in a vacuum. The larger wire mesh of the French press separates the grinds from the coffee that is extracted. A French press requires steeping time, generally about four minutes, whereas the AeroPress just needs 10 seconds of stirring before plunging. The wire mesh of the French press also allows oils like cafestol to be released from the grinds into the coffee. Some studies have found cafestol to affect levels of cholesterol. To some coffee drinkers, the oils add flavor and make the French press one of the best ways to brew coffee. Others prefer the clean taste and clarity found in a process using a paper filter, which changed their coffee-making to using an Aeropress.