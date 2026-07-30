8 Underrated Chick-Fil-A Items, According To Customers

Chick-fil-A barely needs an introduction. It's one of the most well-known restaurant chains in the United States today, as it has been thriving ever since it opened in Atlanta in 1967. Though customers do have complaints about Chick-fil-A, there's one thing that they definitely won't deny — it serves some of the best chicken in the fast food game. The classic chicken sandwich is particularly a massive hit among diners, and unsurprisingly also the best-selling item at Chick-fil-A. The nuggets — both grilled and classic — are also very popular and tasty. Most diners, however, tend to forget that this chain restaurant also has a range of other options which don't get much attention, despite being just as delicious.

Fortunately, true Chick-fil-A fans have taken it upon themselves to bring these menu items into the limelight by speaking about them online and urging others to give them a shot. You don't need to browse the internet to find out what these items are, because we've already done that for you by going through multiple platforms, such as Reddit, TikTok, and Yelp. We have also looked into why customers like these dishes, to ensure each one that they've raved about actually deserves a spot on the list. Once you hear more about these underrated Chick-fil-A items, you might wonder how you even missed them in the first place.