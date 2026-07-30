8 Underrated Chick-Fil-A Items, According To Customers
Chick-fil-A barely needs an introduction. It's one of the most well-known restaurant chains in the United States today, as it has been thriving ever since it opened in Atlanta in 1967. Though customers do have complaints about Chick-fil-A, there's one thing that they definitely won't deny — it serves some of the best chicken in the fast food game. The classic chicken sandwich is particularly a massive hit among diners, and unsurprisingly also the best-selling item at Chick-fil-A. The nuggets — both grilled and classic — are also very popular and tasty. Most diners, however, tend to forget that this chain restaurant also has a range of other options which don't get much attention, despite being just as delicious.
Fortunately, true Chick-fil-A fans have taken it upon themselves to bring these menu items into the limelight by speaking about them online and urging others to give them a shot. You don't need to browse the internet to find out what these items are, because we've already done that for you by going through multiple platforms, such as Reddit, TikTok, and Yelp. We have also looked into why customers like these dishes, to ensure each one that they've raved about actually deserves a spot on the list. Once you hear more about these underrated Chick-fil-A items, you might wonder how you even missed them in the first place.
Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap
If you're looking for a nutritious option at Chick-fil-A, you definitely need to consider the Cool Wrap. It's overlooked by many customers, but unsurprisingly, very popular among health-conscious people because it's one of Chick-fil-A's higher-protein meals. One of them called it "the best fast food lunch" on Reddit.
This wrap has slices of grilled chicken breast instead of fried chicken, packed inside a flaxseed flour flat bread with a lot of lettuce. It is loaded with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, but you can always ask the servers to leave those out if you want to lower the calorie content. Don't skip the avocado lime ranch served with it, though, as it complements the wrap well and prevents it from tasting dry (which can happen if you don't get the cheeses).
If that isn't your jam, you could get one of the other sauces that taste equally good with this menu item. Per an employee on Reddit, "It's delicious with the garden herb ranch and a little bit of the buffalo sauce, as it adds some spice to the coolness of the wrap." A few diners recommend getting it with honey mustard, while others say it tastes amazing with the apple cider vinaigrette, too.
Mac & Cheese
It isn't shocking that a handful of people love Chick-fil-A's take on mac and cheese, given that mac and cheese usually does taste a lot better at restaurants than at home. At the same time, it's bizarre that this dish isn't as popular at the chain restaurant as you'd imagine it to be, because it's mostly overshadowed by the waffle fries. That said, diners who've tried it like it enough to always get it instead of the waffle fries. According to one mac & cheese fan on Reddit, "I'm lactose intolerant and it's worth the stomach ache." If that isn't a sign this dish is great, what is?
Most customers really like the texture of this mac and cheese. It's luscious, but also has those baked bits that give it a crunchy bite and break through the creaminess. Chick-fil-A uses Romano cheese, Parmesan, and cheddar, and all these together make the dish's flavor pop. Though the mac and cheese tastes great as-is, some folks suggest topping it with grilled nuggets, buffalo sauce, or honey BBQ sauce to take it up a notch, while others say it also pairs well with Chick-fil-A sauce.
Kale Crunch Side
You've probably never ordered the Kale Crunch Side from Chick-fil-A, thinking it wouldn't be good at a restaurant chain specializing in chicken sandwiches. While that's fair, folks who've tried this salad actually say it's an underrated option as it's really tasty. Made with kale, green cabbage, roasted almonds, and an apple cider and Dijon mustard-based dressing, this salad has been called fantastic even by people who don't like kale. All the love is due to two main factors: the dressing and the overall texture. As one foodie put it on TikTok, "This is fire. The dressing is delicious and you get a good crunch from the almonds. I'd rather get this than the fries."
As of now, the Kale Crunch Side is primarily a hit among vegetarians and people who're into healthy eating. But it's probably time to change that, because this dish clearly deserves more love. The best part, especially if you aren't a vegetarian but are counting calories, is that you can turn the Kale Crunch Side into a full meal. For that, you need to try a common hack: topping it with grilled nuggets. People who like this hack also recommend adding honey and hot sauce or buffalo sauce all over the salad, as they kick the flavor up a level.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chick-fil-A's classic chicken noodle soup doesn't get as much attention as it should, according to many customers online who just can't get enough of it. They've described it as the perfect thing to get when you're feeling under the weather, or even a little low. Per one diner on Reddit, "It's definitely one of (if not the) best fast food chicken noodle soups I've had," and many others agreed with them.
Fans keep coming back for more because of the soup's flavor and texture. Per one foodie on TikTok, "The chicken doesn't taste fake, the carrots are good, the broth is just so creamy and salty, and delicious, but not too salty. That's all I have to say." Oh, and they rated the soup 100/10! This isn't just one review — others have also described the soup as perfectly salty and plain delicious. Also, the shredded chicken and noodles have just the right texture. All in all, it's clear that this is an option you shouldn't miss out on.
Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips
This one will definitely come as a shocker, because it's easy to assume that the Chick-n-Strips from Chick-fil-A are just as popular as the nuggets. But oddly enough, they aren't. They are very tasty, though, and have been deemed underrated by diners who've tried them. As a matter of fact, some even rank them above the nuggets.
These chicken strips are nothing fancy, to be fair. But if we go by customer reviews, Chick-fil-A has done a great job with the flavor and texture of this simple treat. The chicken is thin enough not to be too much, but it also doesn't get overpowered by the batter. The batter itself is made well, giving the Chick-n-Strips a crunchy bite and plenty of flavor. Now coming to the reason why certain diners say they're better than nuggets — a fan of these strips wrote on Reddit, "They're tender while the nuggets are tough. They give you more meat for your money." Chick-fil-A's certainly got this item right in every possible way, so do give it a go the next time you visit the chain.
Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
Chick-fil-A has a decent range of options on its breakfast menu, and many customers feel that out of all of them, the chicken biscuit is often overlooked. And it's easy to see why they like this item. First, the chicken is seasoned and fried well, just the way it is for the rest of the chicken sandwiches. On top of that, Chick-fil-A makes its breakfast biscuits really fluffy, and that texture complements the crispy chicken. No wonder a diner wrote in a Reddit thread discussing underrated items from this chain restaurant, "Everyone always goes for chicken minis but a well made chicken biscuit just hits differently."
The only downside is that some people find the combination a bit dry, because it's just fried chicken packed in a buttermilk biscuit, after all. Hence, they suggest getting sauces on the side. Buffalo sauce is an option, as it adds a kick of spice, according to a handful of diners. Some, however, recommend pairing this sandwich with strawberry jelly. This may sound strange from the get-go, but they claim that the sweet and savory combination works wonderfully.
Cobb Salad
The Cobb Salad from Chick-fil-A might not be the healthiest salad out there, but one thing's undeniable — it's very flavorful. Diners who like it can't seem to get enough of it, as one wrote on Reddit, "The Cobb Salad is freaking delicious I recommend everyone go out and get that delicious salad with the avocado lime ranch dressing and crunchy peppers," while another claimed to love it so much, they mentioned it in their online dating profile.
This menu item tastes really good because the lettuce and veggies are crispy, the chicken is cooked well (no surprise there), and all these ingredients, along with the dressing, work nicely together. Plus, everything tastes fresh because it actually is, according to a former employee who wrote this about the salad on Reddit, "Having worked there before gives me respect [for] how fresh it can be." The Cobb salad comes with two more perks. The first one is that you can pick the kind of chicken you'd like to top it with, choosing from grilled nuggets, regular nuggets, spicy filet, or even no chicken at all. On top of that, it's a very big portion, so it should keep you full for a while.
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
You've been missing out if you've never tried the Chocolate Fudge Brownie from Chick-fil-A. It's been called a hidden gem among the desserts because, true to its name, it is really fudgy. It is the "best brownie I've ever had," according to an enthusiastic diner in a Reddit thread about underrated items from Chick-fil-A.
Apart from its moist texture, the brownie is also loved because it has a crinkly top. And how can we forget that it's packed with large chunks of chocolate, which make it taste extra decadent. No wonder some customers have mentioned online that these brownies taste like they're straight from an artisan bakery. The only thing you should keep in mind is that these brownies usually taste better when they're warm, so if you ever get a cold piece, make sure you ask the staff to heat it up for you. Some people recommend topping it with vanilla ice cream or Icedream from Chick-fil-A for an extra indulgent sweet treat. Either way, this is an option you should stop sleeping on.