How Chick-Fil-A Makes Its Breakfast Biscuits So Fluffy

Some fast food menu items get more pomp and circumstance than others, but that doesn't mean the simple ones aren't beloved. This is especially true of Chick-fil-A's biscuit. Sure, it is tough to resist Chick-fil-A's waffle fries, but these golden on the outside, flaky and soft on the inside pieces of baked dough are among this quick-service restaurant's most ordered foods. In fact, in 2018, the company shared that it sold 133 million of these babies. They're just that good. And if you are wondering what the secret is to achieving the pillowy texture of a Chick-fil-A biscuit, it's all in the folding.

In a video demonstration with Southern Living, Chick-fil-A Culinary Expert Wing Lau shared that after flattening out the dough, he incorporates a few folds. But how he folds it is worth taking note of. Lau uses what is known as a letter fold. He starts by creating a rectangle with his dough, and then, starting horizontally, he folds a third of the dough over the center and then the remaining third over that to create a tri-fold of dough. After this, he repeats the method, only he turns the dough vertically. Simple, right?