5 High-Protein Meals To Order From Chick-Fil-A

It's no secret that fast food in general is probably not the best option if you're focusing on nutritious eating. But sometimes a prepared meal from the drive-thru is your most convenient choice, and, thankfully, many eateries offer options that are more nutritionally sound than the standard cheeseburger-and-fries option. If you're looking for a meal option with higher protein, consider Chick-fil-A, which, fortunately, is widely available. In fact, Vermont and Alaska are the only two U.S. states without a single restaurant. While most famously known for its classic fried chicken sandwich, this popular chain has a number of non-fried items on its menu with plenty of belly-filling, muscle-building protein.

We discovered five impressive options across social media channels of Chick-fil-A fans building scrumptious-looking dishes that contain 40 grams of protein or more. You'll notice that almost all of our picks contain the chain's juicy, marinated grilled nuggets, which alone contain 38 grams of protein per 12-piece serving. Truthfully, you could dine on these by themselves. But when you combine them with other sides and soups, you get high protein with a huge variety of flavors and textures. So, even if you eat at Chick-fil-A regularly, there's no need to order the same thing every time.