The 5 Best Trader Joe's Frozen Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
You never know what you'll find shopping at Trader Joe's. The grocer rolls out a steady stream of products monthly, and there's always something fun and new to discover. Some products are seasonal, others are limited time, and many stick around for the whole year, depending on popularity. A bunch of mouthwatering baked goods have already hit the shelves this year, and as usual, its snack game continues to win over shoppers. The store's frozen foods section is nothing to sleep on either, as it features some high-quality and tasty snacks, meals, breakfast items, and desserts.
In fact, its frozen Mandarin orange chicken dish has been such a crowd favorite that it has won multiple awards. Whether you're stocking up on dinners for busy weeknights, hunting down an appetizer to serve at your next cocktail party, or craving a little something sweet, Trader Joe's latest frozen releases have you covered. We've curated a list of the five best frozen foods to make their way into Trader Joe's freezers this year. Make sure to add these to your shopping list before your next trip.
Dutch Griddle Cakes
A popular 2026 breakfast item of Trader's Joe's shoppers, these Dutch griddle cakes are similar to pancakes, but thicker and slightly chewier. Made from a supplier in the Netherlands, the griddle cakes only need a few minutes in the oven or toaster before they're ready to eat. Top with butter, maple syrup, or whipped cream for the ultimate treat. Grab a box for $3.49.
Pizza Bianca
Released in January, the Pizza Bianca from Trader Joe's features gooey layers of parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, parmesan cheese sauce, onion, and rosemary. Inspired by one of the store's favorite Los Angeles pizzas, the pie is baked in a wood burning oven. You need to pop it in your oven for 15 minutes before diving in for a slice. The 12-ounce pizza costs $4.99.
Banana Pudding Ice Cream
This banana pudding-flavored ice cream screams summer and is creating quite a bit of social buzz. Priced at $3.79 per pint, each batch is made with bits of vanilla wafer cookies, banana puree, and salted caramel swirl to tie it all together. Slice up some fresh bananas top throw in and add a dollop of cool whip, and you will have summer in a bowl. This is a limited time treat for the season, so hurry and grab some before it is gone.
Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
These uncured ham and cheese pockets are not the after-school microwavable snack you had as a kid. Not to worry, these don't come in a cardboard sleeve, and it won't come out frozen in the middle. Made out of buttery croissant dough, the pockets are stuffed with a hefty amount of uncured ham and cheese. These can be made in your oven, microwave, or air fryer. Grab a box of two for $4.99 to enjoy for lunch, breakfast, or a snack.
Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta
One of the most recent frozen food releases, this pasta fuses Italian and Korean cuisines. The 16-ounce package contains giant fusilli noodles (Fusilloni) paired with a spicy Alfredo sauce. Gochugang sauce, a fermened red chili paste, is combined with the traditional Alfredo flavors for a sauce packed with sweet heat. Pick up a bag for your next pasta night for $4.79.