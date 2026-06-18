The 5 Best Trader Joe's Snacks Of 2026 (So Far)

From shredded rotisserie chicken to strawberry & corn flake muffin mix, Trader Joe's has already rolled out many interesting and tasty new products in June alone. And so far, the rest of this year has been no different, with a diverse, crave-worthy selection of viral treats, limited-release snacks, and savory dips and spreads. While you may want to steer clear of the sugar-free gummy worms (in my opinion), the grocer has otherwise been killing it in the snack game.

Since Trader Joe's releases new products every week, it was hard to pick just a few from the hundreds of snacks. However, we rounded up five of the most popular and talked-about snacks on social media released this year that seem to be well on their way to cult-favorite status. Whether you're a longtime Trader Joe's devotee or a casual shopper in search of your next snack obsession, these are the ones to look out for on your next trip.