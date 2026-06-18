The 5 Best Trader Joe's Snacks Of 2026 (So Far)
From shredded rotisserie chicken to strawberry & corn flake muffin mix, Trader Joe's has already rolled out many interesting and tasty new products in June alone. And so far, the rest of this year has been no different, with a diverse, crave-worthy selection of viral treats, limited-release snacks, and savory dips and spreads. While you may want to steer clear of the sugar-free gummy worms (in my opinion), the grocer has otherwise been killing it in the snack game.
Since Trader Joe's releases new products every week, it was hard to pick just a few from the hundreds of snacks. However, we rounded up five of the most popular and talked-about snacks on social media released this year that seem to be well on their way to cult-favorite status. Whether you're a longtime Trader Joe's devotee or a casual shopper in search of your next snack obsession, these are the ones to look out for on your next trip.
Cookie dough ice cream bites
No need to pull out your mixer or prep your oven for this tiny treat. Creamy vanilla ice cream is wrapped in a thick layer of chocolate chip cookie dough for an indulgent snack-meets-dessert combo. The cookie dough ice cream bites come in a resealable pouch of 12 for $4.79, and there's no thawing required. These can go from stuffed in your freezer to stuffing your face. And they are a hit over on this Reddit thread. "I ate half the bag for breakfast. I don't even like sweets," said one commenter.
Garlic shrimp chips
Shrimp and chips are usually two words you would think pair well together, but it's a wildly popular snack across East and Southeast Asia. Referred to as "kropek" or "prawn crackers," these fried snacks are usually made with tapioca, ground shrimp, and seasonings. The store's version is a crunchy, garlicky chip with a mild seafood flavor, seasoned with dried chives, parsley, dill, and onion powder. The illustration alone is enough for intrigue, and many over on this Trader Joe's Reddit thread are fans. One first-timer said, "I'm so picky about shrimp chips, and I love these," while another added, "I'm obsessed with these! They're like prawn crackers you get in Chinese takeaways in the U.K." A 3½-ounce bag costs $3.99, and the store recommends pairing them with ceviche or guacamole.
Coconut cashew candy clusters
A mouthful in every sense of the word, this snack combines a galaxy of flavors, uniting an otherworldly mixture of cashews coated with coconut and cane sugar and swirls of milk chocolate, salted caramel, and chocolate. Trader Joe's fans on Reddit also felt the gravitational pull toward this salty, sweet treat. "They taste exactly like Samoa Girl Scout cookies," one Redditor said. "We used them to make a milkshake last night, absolutely delicious." Trader Joe's recommends pairing coconut cashew candy clusters with coffee or atop your favorite sundae. Grab a 6-ounce bag for $4.99.
Parmesan tapenade
Ideal as a sandwich spread or dip, the Parmesan tapenade was rolled out in April. With a base of rich Parmesan cheese, the spread blends diced garlic, jalapeños, Manzanilla olives, cilantro, oregano, and thyme, all soaked in olive oil and red wine vinegar. At $4.99 for an 8-ounce tub, it's a perfect size to put out with a charcuterie board when hosting friends or to use as a spread for sandwiches at the office potluck.
Potato cheese sticks
These potato cheese sticks are the grocer's take on the popular Korean corn dog, known as a gamja hot dog. Unlike the authentic Korean street food snack, the Trader Joe's version is filled only with cheese instead of a frankfurter. The savory snack, made by a Korean supplier, is then coated in a sweet batter and topped with crispy potato cubes. Pop it in the air fryer and pair it with hot mustard or Sriracha. Priced at $4.99, the potato cheese sticks come in a box of four.