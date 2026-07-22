The Old-School '50s Pyrex Print Worth Looking For At Thrift Stores

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Pyrex is one of the most recognized kitchenware brands in American history. In fact, as of 2022, 80% of homes in the U.S. owned some sort of Pyrex product, according to Food & Wine. The company made waves in 1915, when it produced an unprecedented line of glass bakeware that could withstand both extremely hot and extremely cold temperatures. As the line exploded in popularity, the brand released all sorts of bowls and dishes in various colors and patterns, including one called Butterprint, which is worth seeking out at thrift stores because of its rarity and high value, much like the daisy-patterned line from the late 1960s.

Butterprint was manufactured by Pyrex from 1957 to 1968. It's recognized by a farming-style pattern (more on that in a minute) and primarily turquoise and white colors. You might spot single bowls or bakeware pieces in thrift stores, but the supreme value lies in the sets. As of this writing, a single turquoise Butterprint casserole dish was selling on eBay for $15.50, but a set of four pieces with lids was priced at $240.00. A set of bowls in an orange color could be found on Etsy for an astounding $1,395.90. Basically, you can find Butterprint pieces for these prices and all prices in between, so you see, if you stumble upon one of these charming, mid-century retro pieces in a secondhand or discount store, you're probably going to get one heck of a deal. Of course, it's important to look for the backstamp on these pieces, which will indicate authenticity.