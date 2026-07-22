The Old-School '50s Pyrex Print Worth Looking For At Thrift Stores
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pyrex is one of the most recognized kitchenware brands in American history. In fact, as of 2022, 80% of homes in the U.S. owned some sort of Pyrex product, according to Food & Wine. The company made waves in 1915, when it produced an unprecedented line of glass bakeware that could withstand both extremely hot and extremely cold temperatures. As the line exploded in popularity, the brand released all sorts of bowls and dishes in various colors and patterns, including one called Butterprint, which is worth seeking out at thrift stores because of its rarity and high value, much like the daisy-patterned line from the late 1960s.
Butterprint was manufactured by Pyrex from 1957 to 1968. It's recognized by a farming-style pattern (more on that in a minute) and primarily turquoise and white colors. You might spot single bowls or bakeware pieces in thrift stores, but the supreme value lies in the sets. As of this writing, a single turquoise Butterprint casserole dish was selling on eBay for $15.50, but a set of four pieces with lids was priced at $240.00. A set of bowls in an orange color could be found on Etsy for an astounding $1,395.90. Basically, you can find Butterprint pieces for these prices and all prices in between, so you see, if you stumble upon one of these charming, mid-century retro pieces in a secondhand or discount store, you're probably going to get one heck of a deal. Of course, it's important to look for the backstamp on these pieces, which will indicate authenticity.
A little info about Butterprint Pyrex
As mentioned above, Pyrex Butterprint was first made in a turquoise and white color pattern, but as the pattern proved to be popular, the company released it in orange and pink promotional colors as well. These seem to be rarer than the turquoise colors; pink pieces and sets are selling on eBay anywhere from several hundreds of dollars to over a thousand. The orange sets appear to be even more expensive.
The art depiction on Butterprint features a male and female farmer with farm tools in their hands, along with bundles of wheat, other crops, and roosters. Because of its look, it's also sometimes referred to as the "Amish." Along with a pattern called Gooseberry, Butterprint was the first Pyrex line to be made in what's called the Cinderella style, or bowls that have handles/spouts on either side to allow for easier pouring and gripping: an element that likely makes the pieces even more coveted and valuable.
Butterprint was initially released in nesting bowl sets but later expanded to different-sized models like bake-serve-store collections, which were basically round casserole dishes with glass lids, and oven-refrigerator-freezer sets, which were square and rectangular in shape and also came with lids. If you're fortunate enough to get your hands on any Butterprint pieces, don't treat them like any other dish; you'll need to carefully maintain them to keep their value.