The 'Sunny' 1960s Pyrex Dish To Look For At Thrift Stores

Thrift stores can be gold mines for those patient enough to comb through the many treasures scattered throughout. The people who work at these shops usually aren't antique appraisers, which is why you can find vintage dishware worth $2,600 sharing shelf space and prices with bowls from Ikea. It takes a lot of knowledge to be able to spot what's valuable, so we're here to clue you in on another pricey piece to look out for: daisy-patterned Pyrex bowls made between 1968 and 1973.

These bowls are colored bright orange and yellow, with the orange bowls sporting a repeating yellow daisy pattern through the middle. A set of four cinderella bowls that nest into each other can often be found online for over $200. Single bowls are sometimes found on vintage sites for around $65. On eBay and Etsy, you can sometimes find these referred to as "Sunflower" bowls instead of "Daisy." The ID numbers for the four bowls are 441 for the smallest 1.5-pint bowl, 442 for the 1.5-quart, 443 for the 2.5-quart, and 444 for the largest 4-quart bowl.