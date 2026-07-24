The Best Sam's Club Beans Make Brisket The Star, According To Customers
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Sam's Club is a popular grocery choice among frugal shoppers, in part thanks to the Member's Mark line of store-brand products. It may not be a guaranteed slam dunk, but many of these items can be surprisingly satisfying. Just like Costco and Kirkland Signature, this too extends to the store's prepared foods, including Member's Market BBQ Baked Beans with Brisket.
Customer reviews on the Sam's Club website highlight the brisket as a star addition. "I've taken them to cookouts and everyone wants to know where I got them. The beef brisket adds a lot of flavor," said one five-star review. Another one added that "it has a great flavor and just the right amount of brisket."
On Reddit, the glowing reviews continued. "They are sweet, a little spicy, a little meaty, and altogether worth buying," said one Reddit review. Even one buyer who normally avoids baked beans counted themselves as a big fan. Perhaps the only thing to watch out for, according to customers, is that the plastic container melts in the microwave, so don't heat it in the Sam's Club tub.
Boosting Member's Mark brisket baked beans
As much as people like these baked beans, taste is always subjective. You may find that they need a little extra something to truly shine. Some of the best ways to season store-bought prepared beans (canned or not) include adding an array of aromatics, like chopped onions, garlic, and/or jalapeños. You won't be able to miss these strongly flavored additions in each bite.
There are plenty of other upgrades for prepared beans like these, again involving ingredients to mix in. The natural nuttiness of cumin is a perfect pairing that brings out more of the beans' inherent flavor. And, believe it or not, feta cheese lends a perfectly salty creaminess not unlike cotija, a Mexican cheese often added to beans.
However, if you don't want to spend time chopping vegetables or seeking spices and cheeses you may not normally have in the house, there's a simpler way. Taco seasoning packets make for better-prepared beans simply by mixing the powder in. The starches in the packet and powder should combine into a velvety sauce, infused with a slightly spicy kick.