Stay Cool And Calm With These 5 Tips For Reducing Heat In The Kitchen

The summer months can be brutal for spending time in the kitchen, where the heat from your food combines with what's outside. Kitchens get hot quickly due to the heating elements, steaming food, boiling water, and bodies constantly moving around. While the result may be worth it, you don't have to suffer through your time cooking with some of these tips for staying cool in the kitchen.

Getting too hot in the kitchen isn't just uncomfortable; it can be dangerous. It's easy to lose track of how hot you're getting, and dehydration can set in quickly if you're not focused on drinking enough water. Keeping the air flowing is one of the most valuable ways to reduce the heat, as well as sacrificing some light in exchange for lowering the temperature.

Of course, what you prepare and where you prepare it make a huge difference in how hot the kitchen gets and how long you stay in there. Spending time in front of burners or heating elements will have you sweating, so stay aware of how much you're using each appliance. Keep it cool and simple, and you should be prepared to beat the heat in the kitchen.