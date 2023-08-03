How To Clean Your Ice Maker For Quick And Easy Results

A lack of proper upkeep can affect the function of your refrigerator's ice maker, and it can also impact the quality of the ice the machine produces. These appliances must be cleaned regularly, usually once every six months, to ensure good ice quality and proper function. Along with frequency, you must also use the right technique to keep your ice machine in good condition for the long run.

To get started, make sure the device is powered off or unplugged. Next, remove the ice compartment from the refrigerator and transfer any remaining cubes to the freezer. Combine mild dish soap and water and use it to clean the inside of the ice box. Feel free to use a sponge, brush, or cloth to remove grime from the interior of the box. Be sure to rinse away any lingering soap residue after cleaning and dry the ice box thoroughly before replacing it and powering the device on. Now you can turn your attention to descaling the ice machine, another crucial aspect of maintenance.