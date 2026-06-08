5 Amazon Kitchen Products With Deep Discounts In June 2026
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Whether old workhorses are beginning to break down or spring cleaning left a little extra space behind, it's always exciting to unbox a new item for the kitchen. Among countless possibilities and retailers to choose from, online is a favorite way to shop for many — at-home delivery is hard to beat — and Amazon is one of the most popular choices.
Amazon is always running sales across its many product categories, and this small slice of current kitchen deals includes items big and small to either refine your current cooking techniques or unlock whole new home cooking opportunities.
There are a few must-haves for any kitchen, including a reliable way to take food temperatures and a countertop appliance that's become a modern home kitchen standard. There's also a Ninja product that's a bit like a more sophisticated NutriBullet, and the perfect tool for smooth dressings and soups.
Ninja Blast Max
Like other Ninja products, the Blast Max is a multi-function kitchen tool. It has a dedicated function for making smoothies, likely its most common use, but also buttons for blending and crushing ice — perfect for cocktails and parties. Better yet it's cordless, dishwasher-safe, and available in many different colors. It is currently going for about 30% off its base price of $99.99.
Purchase the Ninja Blast Max on Amazon for $69.95.
Instant Pot 6QT Vortex Plus Air Fryer
Air fryers are better than ovens at cooking many foods, from chicken wings and steak to baked potatoes and salmon. The generous 6 quart capacity of this Instant-brand air fryer can handle a substantial amount of food, and if you don't yet have an air fryer, it's hard to say no to this discount. You can find it this month for $79.99, a huge step down from its typical price of $149.95.
Purchase the Instant Pot 6QT Vortex Plus Air Fryer on Amazon for $79.99.
Chef iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer
No, probing your meat won't ruin it. Meat thermometers are the best way to know your protein's temperature, and the little bit of juice that dribbles out of the hole won't be enough to dry it out. This thermometer features an ultra-thin probe and 5 different temperature sensors to deliver a true reading via Bluetooth to the Chef iQ app, where it can even tell you how much longer the food has to cook.
Purchase the CHEF iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer on Amazon for $69.94, 46% off it's standard price of $129.99.
Turelar Immersion Blender
Immersion blenders are the perfect trick for creamy homemade dressings, soups, smoothies, sauces, baby food, and more. The high-powered blades whip ingredients forcefully enough for smooth emulsions, without having to use a full-size blender. This immersion blender also comes with frother and whisk attachments, as well as a covered vessel in which to blend.
Purchase the Turelar Immersion Blender on Amazon for $35.97, a 40% discount off the base price.
CHEFMAN Indoor Pizza Oven
Not every kitchen needs a pizza oven, but at 50% off the standard price of $399.99, the temptation of perfectly baked homemade pizzas may be worth indulging. This oven reaches temperatures of up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit, in line with professional-grade pizza ovens, for restaurant-level cooking quality. But unlike a restaurant's massive ovens, this one fits neatly onto a countertop.
Purchase the CHEFMAN Indoor Pizza Oven on Amazon for $199.92.