5 Brands With Hot Dogs Made From Grass-Fed Beef

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Hot dogs might not be known for their quality ingredients, nutritional benefits, or gourmet reputation, but that doesn't mean we have to settle for low-quality dogs. Today's brands have wisened up to the fact that consumers are reading product labels and reaching for food with better ingredients. If you're one of those individuals looking for healthy, store-bought hot dog options, we've compiled a list of five accessible brands that offer grass-fed hot dogs for the discerning hot dog connoisseur.

The jury is still out on whether grass-fed beef is actually healthier than grain-fed beef, but there are a few things that grass-fed beef definitely does better. Grass-fed beef contains more antioxidants than its grain-fed counterpart, as well as up to six times as many omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to be good for your heart. There is one thing we know for sure: If it's grass-fed beef you're after, your options now extend to the hot dog section of your local grocery store.