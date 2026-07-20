5 Brands With Hot Dogs Made From Grass-Fed Beef
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Hot dogs might not be known for their quality ingredients, nutritional benefits, or gourmet reputation, but that doesn't mean we have to settle for low-quality dogs. Today's brands have wisened up to the fact that consumers are reading product labels and reaching for food with better ingredients. If you're one of those individuals looking for healthy, store-bought hot dog options, we've compiled a list of five accessible brands that offer grass-fed hot dogs for the discerning hot dog connoisseur.
The jury is still out on whether grass-fed beef is actually healthier than grain-fed beef, but there are a few things that grass-fed beef definitely does better. Grass-fed beef contains more antioxidants than its grain-fed counterpart, as well as up to six times as many omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to be good for your heart. There is one thing we know for sure: If it's grass-fed beef you're after, your options now extend to the hot dog section of your local grocery store.
Trader Joe's Organic Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs
Trader Joe's offers a hot dog made from grass-fed beef, but the beloved grocery store doesn't stop there with the goodness. The Trader Joe's option is also organic, made with uncured beef, and is free from nitrates and nitrites. Seasoned with spices such as paprika, garlic, and onion, Trader Joe's hot dogs are ideal for your next backyard barbecue or for dressing up in your favorite regional style. Chicago-style hot dogs, anyone?
True Story Organic Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs
True Story's organic, grass-fed beef hot dogs are available at Target, meaning it's easy to snag a pack on your next grocery run. The hot dogs are all-natural and made from humanely raised beef. The popular product also has a 4.8-star rating on Target's website. "[They are the] best good-for-you hot dogs," said one Target reviewer. "The taste and texture are perfect. I finally feel ok eating [hot dogs] again!"
Nathan's Grass-Fed Skinless Beef Franks
Nathan's Famous might be best-known for its world-famous annual hot dog eating competition, held every year on the Fourth of July, but its products are also widely considered top dog among consumers for its juicy beef flavor. You can pick up a pack of Nathan's hot dogs — which contain no preservatives or artificial flavors and are made from uncured, grass-fed beef — for just $11.84 next time you are stocking up on your favorites from Sam's Club.
Applegate Natural Uncured Beef Hot Dogs
Applegate is a widely available brand that offers a natural, uncured hot dog option made from grass-fed beef that can be picked up at a variety of stores including Walmart and Kroger. The gluten-free, sugar-free, and casein-free dogs are made from beef that is humanely raised using sustainable farming practices. Sea salt, paprika, and celery powder make up just some of the seasonings in these hot dogs, which received an "overall pick" rating from Walmart.
Wild Fork Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs
Wild Fork is a meat and seafood grocer that is popular for offering a wide variety of meat options, including exotic meats, at prices consumers can appreciate. If you are shopping for elk or alligator and need something more basic for the picky eaters, grab a package of its grass-fed, uncured beef hot dogs. With no artificial colors or preservatives, a pack of six hot dogs will set you back $7. Grab Wild Fork's popular frozen burger patties while you're at it!