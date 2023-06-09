The 11 Best Frozen Burger Brands Available

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're cooking them over the open flames of a hot grill or on a blistering hot skillet, burgers are filling, tasty, and easy to cook. There's something undeniably delicious about a burger that's perfectly grilled, with a lightly charred and seasoned outer crust that's still tender and juicy inside. Considering how popular burgers are, it should come as no surprise that America eats about 50 billion of them every single year.

Some common cuts for ground beef include chuck, sirloin, brisket, and short rib. Burger blends can vary in the particular cuts of meat that are used, and the overall fat content may also differ. While sirloin tends to be lower in fat, chuck and short rib are much higher. The best burger blends strike a perfect balance between the fattier and leaner cuts of beef. Fattier ground beef has a richer flavor and helps keep burgers juicy while ground-up leaner cuts help hold everything together. Rather than grinding up your own beef from scratch and making patties by hand, there's no doubt that it's much easier to just buy some premade frozen burgers from the store.

That said, there can be vast differences in quality between frozen burger brands. Some frozen burgers can be dry and dense — and no one likes a tough burger. The good news is that there are also some really flavorful frozen burgers on the market, too. Luckily for you, we've taken the time to highlight some of our favorites.