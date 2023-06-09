The 11 Best Frozen Burger Brands Available
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're cooking them over the open flames of a hot grill or on a blistering hot skillet, burgers are filling, tasty, and easy to cook. There's something undeniably delicious about a burger that's perfectly grilled, with a lightly charred and seasoned outer crust that's still tender and juicy inside. Considering how popular burgers are, it should come as no surprise that America eats about 50 billion of them every single year.
Some common cuts for ground beef include chuck, sirloin, brisket, and short rib. Burger blends can vary in the particular cuts of meat that are used, and the overall fat content may also differ. While sirloin tends to be lower in fat, chuck and short rib are much higher. The best burger blends strike a perfect balance between the fattier and leaner cuts of beef. Fattier ground beef has a richer flavor and helps keep burgers juicy while ground-up leaner cuts help hold everything together. Rather than grinding up your own beef from scratch and making patties by hand, there's no doubt that it's much easier to just buy some premade frozen burgers from the store.
That said, there can be vast differences in quality between frozen burger brands. Some frozen burgers can be dry and dense — and no one likes a tough burger. The good news is that there are also some really flavorful frozen burgers on the market, too. Luckily for you, we've taken the time to highlight some of our favorites.
Force of Nature
Force of Nature makes one of our favorite frozen burgers, and it's made with bison. Not only does bison have great flavor, but it also comes with better health benefits when compared to beef. Bison has a lower fat content, yet it also contains more protein and nutrients. These bison burgers are made with pasture-raised beef and don't contain any added antibiotics or hormones. They also contain a special ingredient: uncured bacon.
The uncured bacon amps up the flavor of the bison meat, lending it a rich complexity. But if bison isn't your thing, then you'll be happy to know that Force of Nature also offers beef patties and venison burgers. In addition to burgers, Force of Nature sells breakfast sausage, wild boar chorizo, chicken wings, ground elk, and more. Force of Nature's high-quality meat and wide range of options is a big part of why it made our list as one of the best-premade burger companies on the market.
The Organic Meat Co.
There's one important thing that separates The Organic Meat Company from some of its competition — and it's the fact that its beef is 100% grass-fed. Consuming grass-fed beef comes with a multitude of benefits. For starters, grass-fed beef tends to have a richer, beefier flavor. But beyond its deeper flavor, it also contains more vitamins and antioxidants than grain-fed beef. This box of burgers comes with four-ounce grass-fed beef patties.
Customers tend to appreciate the high-quality meat in The Organic Meat Company burgers. One Amazon customer happily reported, "This is the closest frozen beef has come to matching the same texture quality that my local butcher gives me." The only potential criticism here is that these patties are a little bit on the thinner side, but that might also be a good thing, depending on your preferences. Thinner patties cook faster and can also get some nice charring on the edges, which amps up the flavor.
The company's cattle are humanely raised on pastures and never subjected to pesticides, herbicides, hormones, or antibiotics. In other words, these burgers are about as healthy and natural as you could hope for from a frozen food product. And despite the fact that they're frozen, they taste remarkably fresh. All in all, The Organic Meat Compay burgers are a great deal that delivers impressive quality and big flavor.
Bubba Burger
When it comes to frozen burgers, Bubba Burger is a popular brand that's found in many grocery stores across the country. Bubba Burger makes a surprising amount of different flavored burger patties, including sweet onion, jalapeno cheddar, and Angus Swiss. The company's beef burgers are made with USDA Choice Chuck and don't contain any additives, preservatives, or fillers. Bubba Burgers also offer grass-fed beef patties, wagyu beef burgers, Big Bubba burger patties that clock in at a half-pound, and more.
These burgers are flash-frozen in order to maintain their freshness, which really comes through in the taste. Bubba Burgers are also juicy and have a pleasant, tender texture. Part of what makes them exceptional is the sheer number of options the company has – you'd be hard-pressed to find another brand with this wide range of frozen burgers to choose from. If beef isn't your thing, Bubba Burger also makes several types of turkey burgers and a few different kinds of veggie burgers, too. Rest assured, if you're looking frozen burger brand that's widely available with a nice range of choices, Bubba Burger is a solid pick.
Wild Fork
Wild Fork offers great quality frozen meat at reasonable prices. The company sells a broad range of burgers, including patties made with chuck, sirloin, and Angus beef. Wild Fork also has sliders, pub-style burgers, and thicker chef-style burgers. Customers praise Wild Fork's burgers across the board. The chuck burgers seem to specifically garner applause for their juiciness, with some reporting that it's their favorite type of burger from the company.
Wild Fork blast-freezes its burgers at extremely cold temperatures in order to maintain their freshness and the company claims that its process reduces freezer crystallization. There's no doubt that having frozen burgers comes with a number of advantages. Chiefly, the shelf-life of the meat is extended, which makes it easier to stock up and keep some burgers on reserve. Wild Fork also works with cattle in areas like Colorado and Nebraska, which are known to have optimal conditions to raise top-notch beef. The company ages its beef for more than two weeks in order to develop its flavor.
Aside from burgers, Wild Fork offers a staggering amount of meat options — ribeye steak, brisket, pork belly, meatballs, sausages, and bacon-wrapped scallops are just a few more of the extensive choices on the table. Wild Fork gets high marks from us for its extraordinary inventory and high-quality meats.
Amy's Kitchen
A good burger doesn't necessarily have to be made with beef. With the right blend of vegetables and seasonings, veggie burgers can be equally satisfying. Veggie burger lovers will be happy to know that Amy's Kitchen has a few tasty vegetable-based burger patties lined up. Amy's Kitchen has built a good reputation for itself by producing deliciously prepared food with elevated ingredients. The company has been making fresh-tasting and convenient premade dishes since 1987 while staying focused on quality. The vast majority of Amy's recipes include organic ingredients. The company makes everything from burritos and pizza to soups and ravioli.
Some of Amy's veggie burgers include an organic black bean burger, a California veggie burger, and a Sonoma veggie burger. Each of these burgers offers slightly different flavors and ingredients. We particularly enjoy Amy's black bean burger, which is made with ingredients that include black beans, mushrooms, bulgur wheat, sweet potatoes, and a subtle hint of chipotle peppers. The chipotle infuses a touch of smokiness, while the black beans add some creamy earthiness. We also like that the texture of these burgers is dense enough to stay held together, yet moist enough to taste tender. When it comes to frozen veggie burgers, it's hard to beat Amy's.
Nebraska Star Beef
If you've ever dreamed of burgers being shipped right to your doorstep, then we've got some good news for you. Nebraska Star Beef is a humble, family-run operation based in Nebraska that goes back four generations. The company specializes in shipping an assortment of high-quality meats, including steaks, ribs, roasts, brisket, and burgers.
Nebraska Star Beef burgers are made with a special blend of Wagyu and Angus beef to create maximum flavor and minimum shrinkage on the grill. In fact, one customer claimed them the "Best burgers I've ever had. Full of flavor and very tender." When it comes to frozen burger compliments, it doesn't get much better than that. Other customers have said that these burgers have a deep, rich flavor that makes each bite feel like you're eating a luxurious steak. Each patty weighs one-third of a pound. The company also produces its own seasoning blends, which can come in especially handy if you end up ordering some of the Nebraska Star Beef's ribs or steaks. Nebraska Star's convenient shipping options, massive inventory, and expertly-blended burgers make it one of the best options imaginable for any meat lover.
Grass Run Farms
Grass Run Farms is operated by a family of farmers that produces high-quality grass-fed beef in the Midwest, and the company makes a commendable effort to ensure its process is sustainable. Grass Run Farms cattle are never given animal by-products, hormones, or antibiotics in order to provide top-notch beef that meets high standards. All of the company's cattle are harvested in the U.S. and it sells an eclectic assortment of delicious beef products to meet a variety of needs.
There are two different options for Grass Run Farms frozen burger patties. One option has 15% fat, while the other has 20% fat; we prefer the 20% fat blend since the higher ratio of fat tends to keep burgers juicier. At the same time, we appreciate the fact that Grass Run Farms also offers a slightly lower ratio of fat. Each box comes with six burger patties that weigh one-third of a pound. These frozen burgers are tender and beefy with a minimally-processed taste that makes them better than many other frozen burger brands. The company also sells other products including ground beef blends, steak, sausages, bone broth, and beef marrow bones.
Meyer Natural Angus
Boasting the biggest ranch in Montana's Blackfoot River Valley, Meyer Natural Angus makes a variety of products, including grass-fed beef, Angus, and pork. The company's Natural Angus beef burgers are some of the best-frozen burgers on the market, thanks to their deep flavor and affordable price tag. In fact, one satisfied customer on Amazon reported that "I am very picky about my frozen beef patties; these are extraordinary. They are so delicious and easy to cook. It's the only beef product that I keep in my freezer." You know a burger must be tasty when it inspires that level of loyalty.
The only downside here is that some customers report that it can be difficult to separate the burger patties. Each patty is separated with a thin piece of paper, but the paper tends to rip, leaving the burgers stuck together. The truth is that this issue isn't exclusive to Meyer — it's a problem that haunts a lot of frozen burger brands. The good news is that this can usually be overcome with a little wiggling and some patience.
This box comes with eight quarter-pound patties. The beef is humanely raised, vegetarian-fed, and also doesn't contain any hormones or antibiotics. Once you grill some of these up and slide them over some warm and toasty buns, you may find it hard to justify buying packages of ground beef that you have to make patties out of yourself.
H-E-B
With hundreds of locations scattered throughout Texas, H-E-B is a regional grocery store with a lot to offer. The company also produces its own brand of products that includes various frozen burgers. Some of these include Original, Thick N Tasty, and Thick N Tasty with cheese and uncured bacon.
There is one important thing to keep in mind about these burgers, and that's the fact that they're fully cooked. On the one hand, this comes with the advantage of cutting down on cooking time, since these just need to be properly warmed up rather than cooked all the way through. That makes these easy to grill or even quickly warm up in the microwave if you're pressed for time. On the other hand, you can't cook these to your desired level of doneness since they've already been fully cooked. This can be a major setback for those who like their burgers with a little color on the inside.
At the end of the day, it all comes down to preferences. Having some fully-cooked burgers on hand to whip up in a jiffy definitely has its advantages, and this is a great brand for that. H-E-B burgers also already contain some salt and seasoning, so you can cook them up as is and enjoy their flavor without having to bother with adding spices.
Meijer
Meijer is a grocery store chain with hundreds of locations that radiate around Michigan and surrounding states. Like many other stores, Meijer also has its own name brand. Among many other products, Meijer sells bags of frozen burger patties that are premade and easy to cook.
These burger patties are made with 20% fat, which is an ideal ratio. When burgers contain less than 20% fat, they tend to be leaner, drier, and tougher — but you don't have to worry about that with these. These quarter-pound burger patties are juicy without being overly greasy. They also don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Each serving contains almost 20 grams of protein. The bags are available in 32 ounces with eight burgers or 64 ounces with 16 burgers. Either way, both sizes are more than capable of feeding a crowd, which makes Meijer burgers a great choice for family meals or parties and barbecues.
If you like bigger burgers and these quarter-pound patties are a little too small for you, we'd recommend making double cheeseburgers. Simply add slices of cheese to two burger patties and stack them on top of each other, then slide it onto a bun with your choice of condiments and toppings. If you're looking for some dependable frozen burger patties that taste great and won't break the bank, this is an excellent choice. We also like that this comes in a resealable bag instead of a box since it tends to stay fresher in the freezer.
Sam's Choice
Sam's Choice is a label for Walmart that produces a wide range of products. One of our favorite foods from Sam's Choice is its premade burger patties, which come in a variety of styles and flavors. Some of these include Angus Beef burgers, Bacon and Aged Cheddar, and Vidalia Onion burgers.
Sam's Choice burgers weigh one-third of a pound and are beefy and tender. The Angus Beef burgers are the most simple-flavored of the bunch, only containing beef and no other seasonings. They are best for those who prefer a simple burger and seasoning burgers to their liking. The Bacon Cheddar burgers are the most flavorful and don't really need any extra seasoning. They come infused with cheddar cheese, bacon, and natural smoke flavoring. The Vidalia Onion burgers strike a balance between the brand's other two burgers, with a moderate amount of flavor that mostly just includes onions and a little salt.
For easy preparation, some customers recommend putting these burgers in an air-fryer. The air-fryer crisps up the outside but still keeps the inside moist and juicy. If you want a little extra cheese, just remember to add a slice during the last minute or two of cooking. Aside from their tasty flavor, we also like Sam's Choice burgers for their reasonable price and accessibility. They're consistently tasty, relatively cheap, and easy to prepare. When it comes to convenience and flavor, there's no doubt that Sam's Choice frozen burgers are a wise pick.