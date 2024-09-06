The Matcha Starbucks Uses Is A Far Cry From The Real Thing

If you talk to a Starbucks barista about how to make a matcha latte, they'll tell you that no sweetener is added to the drink. Yet anyone who's ever tasted Starbucks' matcha latte knows it's a sweet beverage. According to the Starbucks website, the reason for this is that the matcha powder used in their lattes already contains sugar. In fact, sugar is listed as its first ingredient, making up over half of its composition. Matcha tea, in its pure form, has no sugar.

The flavor of matcha may be an acquired taste for some. It's somewhat grassy-tasting and slightly bitter. For the hardcore tea aficionado, matcha, as it's intended to be served, differs significantly from Starbucks' offering. Matcha is a traditional Japanese powdered tea first enjoyed by Buddhist monks in the 1100s. While matcha is considered a green tea, it's different from other green teas. There are several differences between the two types of tea, including their taste, color, and how they're grown.