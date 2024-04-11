Classic Cocktails You Should Try Frozen, According To A Bartending Expert

Just like how a hot toddy or a cup of mulled wine can warm you up on a cold winter's day, on a hot summer afternoon, cold cocktails are the way to go. While simple drinks served over ice can be tasty and flavorful, why not blend your favorite cocktail into a frozen beverage that will take you back to your childhood days, sipping on slushies after school?

Some cocktails, such as piña coladas and mudslides, are not unusual to see as blended drinks. But you can also turn some other classic cocktails into frozen delights, too. The Daily Meal spoke with Justin Lavenue, owner and operator of both The Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor, two swanky cocktail bars in Austin, Texas, in an exclusive interview, and he offered a few suggestions. He says, "I personally love a frozen Hemingway Daiquiri and frozen Bees Knees." The sky's the limit when it comes to experimenting with different boozy libations and giving them a cooler twist.

If you're going to do this, however, you'll need to pay attention to the type of sweetener you use in the drink. Plus, you'll also have to adjust your ingredient ratios slightly to make sure you get a cocktail with a good flavor.